Watch the first-look trailer for Russell Tovey thriller The Sister

Flesh and Blood's Russell Tovey plays a man concealing his involvement in the disappearance of his partner's sister.

The Sister

RadioTimes.com can reveal the first-look trailer for ITV crime thriller The Sister, starring Russell Tovey (Years and Years) as a man with a dark secret.

The trailer sees Tovey take on the role of the well-meaning Nathan opposite Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) as Nathan’s partner Holly, who is still grieving for the disappearance of her sister Elsie (played by Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley).

However, it seems Nathan is somehow involved in Elsie’s disappearance three years ago following a party – a secret he’s desperate to keep from Holly at all costs.

But when a mysterious and “unwelcome face” from Nathan’s past turns up one rainy night, all bets are off, as Nathan realises that a long-buried secret may soon be unearthed – jeopardising the family he has so carefully built.

Only Nathan and Bob (Bertie Carvel), an “eccentric old acquaintance”, know the truth of what happened – and the events that led up to a young woman’s shocking death three years ago.

The Sister
The Sister (ITV)
ITV

According to the official synopsis, the news Bob reveals to Nathan triggers “a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption”.

Inspired by his novel Burial, Neil Cross has adapted his book into a four-part series for ITV.

“It’s one of my favourite stories,” Cross said when the show was commissioned. “A tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

You can watch the exclusive first-look trailer for ITV’s upcoming autumn crime thriller The Sister here.

You can order Neil Cross’ Burial from Amazon. The Sister will air on ITV in Autumn 2020. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

The Sister

The Sister
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
