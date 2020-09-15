If you’re a fan of Riverdale and Gossip Girl, chances are that teen thriller Pretty Little Liars is already on your radar – and as luck would have it, the series is now available to watch for UK-based viewers.

Advertisement

Inspired by the novel series of the same name by Sara Shepard, the show runs for seven seasons, and made stars of its young cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK.

How can I watch Pretty Little Liars in the UK?

All seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars are available to purchase and watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as Pretty Little Liars.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Pretty Little Liars cast

The show focuses on a group of high school friends whose ‘leader’ goes missing, with a central ensemble cast featuring Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, and Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields.

The clique struggles in the wake of their friend Alison’s disappearance, before they begin receiving blackmail from a shadowy online figure called “A”. Initially believing that “A” in their missing friend, when Alison’s body is found, all bets are off regarding their blackmailer’s identity.

Advertisement

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Fancy a TV show recommendation? Check out our guide to the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video UK, or visit our TV guide to find out what else is on.