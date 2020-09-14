Kelvin Fletcher and Jason Manford to star in Death in Paradise season 10, comedian reveals

Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher have both landed roles in the upcoming 10th series of Death in Paradise.

Manford announced the news on his social media channels, along with a snap of Fletcher and himself wearing masks on board a plane flight.

Originally the comedian wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going?”

In a now deleted tweet, he then confirmed, “Oh and it’s Kelvin fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

The 10th season of the hit series is currently filming, with Ralf Little returning to the Death in Paradise cast for his second run as D.I. Neville Parker, and it is currently unclear what parts Manford and 2019 Strictly Come Dancing winner Fletcher are due to play.

Besides winning the Glitterball trophy, Fletcher is best known for playing Andy Sugden on Emmerdale for 20 years until 2016, while this would mark his first major TV acting gig since his success on Strictly.

Manford is probably bets known for his stand-up comedy work, but has also previously landed acting work on a range of shows including Benidorm and Scarborough, while he was the runner-up on the first season of The Masked Singer UK earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the pair will be joined in series 10 by returning star Josephine Jobert, who is set to reprise her role as D.S. Florence Cassell this season, with the French actress confirming last week that her part on the popular detective programme was due to finish filming in December.

Speaking previously about Jobert’s return, executive producer Tim Key said: “We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our 10th series with our audience.

“It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.”

A representative for Death in Paradise declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com to confirm Manford and Fletcher’s involvement in the show.

