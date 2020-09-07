Meet the cast of Power Book II: Ghost

Crime drama Power just launched a spin-off series focussing on Michael Rainey Jr’s Tariq St Patrick, who embodies everything his parents hoped for him – and yet in order to protect his mother, he’s now having to tread the same path she fought so hard to keep him from.

Advertisement

The story picks up shortly after the final episode of Power’s six-season run, and sees Tariq as a freshman at Stansfield University, alongside some familiar faces.

Here’s everything you ned to know about the cast and characters of Power Book II: Ghost.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Michael Rainey Jr. plays Tariq St. Patrick

Starz

Who is Tariq St. Patrick? A freshman at Stansfield University, Tariq represents his father James’ dreams fulfilled – or at least he would, if it weren’t for the double life he begins leading in order to pay for Tasha’s lawyers.

Where have I seen Michael Rainey Jr. before? He starred at Tariq previously in the original Stars series Power. He’s also appeared in the likes of Orange Is The New Black, the film The Butler with Forest Whitaker, and Luv.

Naturi Naughton plays Tasha St. Patrick

Starz

Who is Tasha St. Patrick? Tasha Green St. Patrick once lived a luxurious life as the wife of a drug dealer, but she’s since been imprisoned for murdering her husband – a murder she didn’t commit.

Where have I seen Nature Naughton before? She originated the role of Tasha in the original Starz series Power. A singer and actress, she’s known for roles in Mad Men, Lil Kim in Fox Searchlight’s hit film Notorious, and her role in MGM’s remake of Fame.

Mary J. Blige plays Monet Stewart Tejada

Starz

Who is Monet Stewart Tejada? Monet Stewart Tedjada’s husband Lorenzo is in jail for murder, but that hasn’t stopped her from running the murky family business with an iron fist.

Where have I seen Mary J. Blige before? The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress recently starred in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, and was Oscar nominated for her role in Mudbound.

Shane Johnson plays Cooper Saxe

Starz

Who is Cooper Saxe? The “last man standing in the Eastern District”, Cooper Saxe will once again be tossed into the path of the St. Patricks.

Where have I seen Shane Johnson before? The actor has starred in Scandal, Saving Private Ryan, BlackCadillac, Behind Enemy Lines, Pumpkin, Take, and Chez Upshaw, and recently played the titular role in The Possession of Michael King.

Gianni Paolo plays Brayden Weston

Who is Brayden Weston? Tariq’s former roommate, privileged Brayden Weston reunited with his older friend at Stansfield, and is keen to re-ignite their high school drug business.

Where have I seen Gianni Paolo before? In addition to playing Brayden in Power, he has starred in the thriller Ma, and in The Mick, The Fosters, and Hulu’s Chance.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine plays Tameika Washington

Who is Tameika Washington? A high-powered defense attorney taking on Tasha’s case, she’s determined to discover the truth – and who her client is protecting.

Where have I seen Quincy Tyler Bernstine before? The actress has starred in various projects including The Code, Modern Love, Manchester By The Sea, Easy Living, and Still Alice.

Daniel Bellomy plays Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross

Who is Ezekiel “Zeke”Cross? Monet’s nephew, he’s an aspiring sports star who must rely on Tariq’s tutoring to up his grades.

Where have I seen Daniel Bellomy before? You might recognise the young actor from roles in both The Deuce for HBO, and in Suits.

Paige Hurd plays Lauren Baldwin

Starz

Who is Lauren Baldwin? A top Stansfield student whose academic position is challenged by Tariq St. Patrick – and who develops a budding romance with him outside of the classroom.

Where have I seen Paige Hurd before? She’s probably best known as Tasha Clarkson on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Hurd is currently starring in Tyler Perry’s new series The Oval, and recently starred in Thriller on Netflix.

Clifford “Method Man” Smith plays Davis MacLean

Starz

Who is Davis MacLean? A brilliant defence attorney hiding a number of secrets.

Where have I seen Clifford “Method Man” Smith before? “Method Man” is an actor and Grammy Award-winning rap star, and a member of famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan. He’s known for acting roles in One Eight Seven with Samuel L. Jackson, The Deuce, HBO prison series Oz, The Good Wife, and Trainwreck, among others.

Advertisement

Power Book II: Ghost is available on Starzplay from Sunday 6th September. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.