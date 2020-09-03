Netflix announces fictional drama miniseries about Ayrton Senna

Netflix has announced a miniseries dramatizing the life of legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna is in the works.

Currently untitled, the eight-part fictional series will be based on the Brazilian’s life and racing career, both of which ended in a tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The Netflix series will start at Ayrton’s career debut, when the driver first moved to England to compete on the F1600 in 1981. He eventually claimed three world championships and 41 race wins.

An actor for Ayrton Senna has not yet been cast.

In a statement, Netflix said: “The project will give fans the chance to cross the finish line not with Senna, but with Beco or Becão, the driver’s affectionate nicknames among friends and family. More than just remembering remarkable moments in his career, the miniseries is an invitation to explore the personality and family relationships of the three-time Formula 1 champion.

“Senna has deeply embodied the willingness of Brazilian people to get ahead in life — and speeded up the hearts of young people, adults and children around the world.

The series is being made with the support of the Senna family, who Netflix say will offer an intimate window into the driver’s life.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented,” Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister said about the project.

Maria Angela de Jesus, director of original international productions at Netflix in Brazil, added: “Senna started his journey in São Paulo and conquered the world, we are honoured to take his inspiring journey to all his fans, wherever they are. Ayrton Senna has a legacy that spans generations and boundaries.”

The series, which will be shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese, is set to drop on Netflix in 2022.

