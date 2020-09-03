Accessibility Links

Go behind-the-scenes on Line of Duty season 6 as Jed Mercurio shares teaser pics

Mother. Of. God!

Line of Duty

Prepared for a behind-the-scenes look at Line of Duty series six, fellas? Well, we’re sucking diesel after seeing these intriguing newly released photos of the AC-12.

As filming recommences on the BBC bent copper drama, showrunner Jed Mercurio has posted several images from behind the camera.

Firstly, there’s this collection of Vicky McClure (Detective Inspector Kate Fleming) wearing a bee-striped jumper, which may or may not be part of a sting operation.

Intriguingly, Mercurio also revealed the show would return to a “significant” scene, seemingly the setting of John Corbett’s (Stephen Graham) murder in series five. Does this clue mean familiar faces from the OCG could return once more?

The head writer also offered a glimpse at Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings in what looks like an interview with a convicted prisoner.

Elsewhere, McClure also posted a snap with co-star Martin Compston (Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott) who inexplicably is not wearing a waistcoat.

The BBC announced on 1st September that production Line of Duty season six had restarted, with the show’s cast and crew abiding by social distancing rules.

The broadcaster said the production team are “in accordance with all current government guidelines on COVID-19” and adhering to “comprehensive protocols to ensure that the new series is produced in a safe and responsible manner”, while in consultation with independent health and safety experts and industry partners.

In a live Q&A with RadioTimes.com last month, Mercurio revealed that filming on Line of Duty season six would need to be completed by Christmas in order to be on BBC One in 2021.

Compston, in the same session, also reassured fans that the wait would be worth it, with a “bombshell” of a Line of Duty plot twist in episode four.

“For this year, I think we’ve filmed [episodes] one and two, and as a cast, we’ve got [the scripts for] three and four, and Jed is writing five and six and we haven’t seen them, and there’s a bombshell at the end of four and I’m desperate to find out what happens,” he said.

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

