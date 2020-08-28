Martin Compston says Line of Duty season 6 twist is “worth the wait”

Marin Compston has previously teased that Line of Duty season six would have a “bombshell” of a plot twist in episode four and now the Scottish actor has claimed the resolution is “worth the wait”.

Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott on the show, has finally read the script for episode five of the upcoming series, with production set to get underway again imminently.

And writing on Twitter, he said the script from creator Jed Mercurio certainly delivers following the huge revelation in the previous episode.

Posting a snap of the episode’s shooting script he wrote, “It’s been a long few months to linger on that ep4 bombshell, I can tell you it was worth the wait.”

It’s been a long few months to linger on that ep4 bombshell, I can tell you it was worth the wait @Jed_mercurio ???? pic.twitter.com/RmHMTJRYyh — martin compston (@martin_compston) August 28, 2020

Compston had revealed the episode four bombshell during a exclusive live Q&A, explaining, “For this year, I think we’ve filmed [episodes] one and two, and as a cast, we’ve got [the scripts for] three and four, and Jed is writing five and six and we haven’t seen them, and there’s a bombshell at the end of four and I’m desperate to find out what happens.”

With plot details kept firmly under wraps, it remains to be seen exactly what the big plot twist relates to, but Line of Duty fans are sure to be intrigued by Compston’s comments.

Meanwhile, preparations for resuming production have been ramping up in recent days, with Jed Mercurio teasing that he was flying out to Belfast to self-isolate for two weeks ahead of filming.

In a tweet, he said, “So I’m on a British Airways flight to Belfast to self-isolate before resuming filming of Line of Duty and the two passengers in the row behind aren’t wearing masks and the flight attendant won’t challenge them. If we have to shut down again, you know who to blame.”

Filming had been halted on the crime drama back in March just four weeks into the shoot, with the coronavirus lockdown shutting down TV productions around the world.

Mercurio had earlier emphasised that season six had to be filmed by the festive season if it was going screen in 2021, saying, “We’d love to be on air next year, so we really have to make sure we complete our filming before Christmas.”

The crime drama follows anti-corruption unit AC-12 as they investigate “bent coppers”, and has been a huge success since its debut back in 2012.

Series five was another huge ratings hit for BBC One, with more than 13 million viewers tuning in.

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.