What to watch on Bank Holiday Sunday

Who doesn’t love a Bank Holiday Sunday? Cosying up on the sofa, thinking about the lie-in you’ll get the next morning and scrolling down the TV guide looking for something to watch.

We thought we’d save you a bit of time this weekend by collating a list of the best TV and film this Bank Holiday weekend, what to watch this Bank Holiday weekend, and more specifically, the top titles airing on Bank Holiday Sunday.

From Britain’s Got Talent revealing the 2020 finalists and new detective drama Strike: Lethal White, to film picks like Ben Affleck’s The Accountant and Las Vegas comedy The Hangover – there’s something for everyone.

If you want fancy going on-demand, you can check out what to watch on NOW TV here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the what’s on the telly this Sunday.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Finalists Revealed

ITV

ITV, 6:30pm

After a month off our screens, Britain’s Got Talent is back to reveal which acts are going through to the (majorly delayed) finals, scheduled to air this autumn.

This semi-finals special will see judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams go through the sorting process to pick which performers will be joining the golden buzzer acts on stage later this year.

Strike: Lethal White

BBC One, 9pm

Based on JK Rowling’s detective novels, this new series of Strike follows Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) as they look into reports of a strangled child and investigate the blackmail of a government minister.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

BBC Two, 8pm

BBC Two airs the second episode of Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse’s fishing adventures this Sunday, with the comedy pair meeting singer Feargal Sharkey for a trip to Hertfordshire’s River Lea.

This episode of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will also see the trio prepare a riverside picnic and setting up home in a narrowboat to make corned beef and potato pie – a dish Paul’s mother used to make.

Harry Hill’s World of TV

BBC

BBC Two, 8:30pm

Harry Will’s World of TV is back again this week to take a satirical look at medical dramas – from Emergency Ward 10, Casualty to Angels and Doctors, no hospital soap is safe.

Liverpool FC: The 30 Year Wait

BBC

BBC Two, 9pm

Football fans are well accounted for on Sunday, with this new documentary which looks back on Liverpool’s Premier League title success, from their victory in 1989 to snatching the trophy in June.

Featuring interviews with players and staff, Liverpool FC: The 30 Year Wait examines what it means for the title to have returned to Merseyside after three decades.

BBC Proms 2020: Sir Simon Rattle and the LSO

BBC

BBC Four, 8pm

Sunday marks the last night of the 2020 BBC Proms, which look a little different this year. Not only is the classical music season shorter but the ‘live’ performances are aired with a half-hour delay while the musicians play to an empty audience in Royal Albert Hall.

Presented by Suzy Klein, Sunday night will see Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra perform a packed programme on Sunday featuring star pianist Mitsuko Uchida playing Beethoven, new work from Thomas Adès and compositions by Elgar and Vaughan Williams.

Best of Top Gear

BBC

BBC Two, 6pm

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris are back in a round-up episode of highlights from the past two series of the motoring show.

From road trips across Peru’s highlands to testing out an all-electric race car, revisit some of the series’ best moments before the new series of Top Gear lands on our screens.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Sky

Sky Crime, 9pm

This six-part documentary explored the late Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer, whose murder spree terrorised California in the 1970’s and 80’s.

Featuring interviews with McNamara’s widower, actor Patton Oswalt, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is a compelling look at McNamara’s efforts to reveal the identity of this prominent serial killer.

Films on TV

The Accountant

Warner Bros

BBC One, 10:30pm

Starring Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff – a high-functioning number-cruncher with autism – The Accountant follows Christian as he begins moonlighting for the mob as a money launderer and takes on a legitimate client in the form of a robotic company to get the Treasure Department off his scent.

When he starts noticing discrepancies within the company’s books, he realises that his client isn’t as legitimate as he first thought. Anna Kendrick, J Simmons and Jeffrey Tambor also star in this 2016 thriller.

Fast & Furious 7

BBC One, 10:30pm

The seventh film in the car-racing franchise, Fast & Furious 7 follows Dom (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker) and the rest of the team return home after defeating Owen Shaw’s (Luke Evans) crew to find his older brother, special forces assassin Deckard (Jason Statham), is out for revenge.

Directed by James Wan, this 2014 film features Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Gal Gadot and the late Paul Walker in his last film role.

Hampstead

Channel 4

Channel 4, 10pm

Romantic comedy Hampstead stars Brendan Gleeson as Donald, an Irish loner living in the north London borough who becomes involved with bored American widow Emily (Diane Keaton) despite seemingly lacking anything in common.

When ruthless real estate agents start to swarm in on Donald’s home, Emily believes she has found her new cause but gets more than she bargained for when unexpected romance blossoms. Lesley Manville, Jason Watkins and James Norton, Simon Callow and Adeel Akhtar also feature in this 2016 film.

The Hangover

ITV2, 9pm

This raunchy 2009 comedy stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis as a stag party in Las Vegas who awake the next morning having misplaced the broom with no memory of the night before and a tiger and a baby in tow.

Heather Graham, Jeffrey Tambor, Justin Bartha, Mike Tyson and Ken Jeong also feature in The Hangover.

The Legend of Tarzan

ITV2, 6:50pm

Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgård star in this live-action retelling of the classic vine-swinging jungle man, Tarzan.

Samuel L Jackson plays a American Civil War veteran while Christoph Waltz unsurprisingly is cast as the villain – a Belgian envoy who strikes a deal with a tribal leader to deliver Tarzan in return for diamonds.

The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey

Film4, 5:30pm

Martin Freeman stars as Bilbo Baggins in this prequel to Peter Jackson’s iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Based on JRR Tolkien’s novels, The Hobbit: an Unexpected Journey follows Bilbo on a quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor after wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) convinces his to do so. If you fancy a marathon, make sure to watch The Hobbit: the Desolation of Smaug which follows on Film 4 at 9pm.

