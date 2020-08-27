What to watch on Bank Holiday Monday

The last weekend of August marks the summer bank holiday, three days in which the UK makes the most of the sun before the autumn cold creeps in.

With most people planning to spend the time outside, those plans will be quickly dashed if the heavens decide to open – not to fear though, as we’ve collated some of the best TV and film this Bank Holiday – specifically for Bank Holiday Monday in case you end up inside.

From a Planet Earth special featuring the music of Hans Zimmer and rapper Dave, to Agatha Christie’s Poirot – this year’s Bank Holiday schedule is packed full of terrific titles, not to mention the many, many films being aired throughout the day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bank Holiday Monday and what’s on TV.

Planet Earth: A Celebration

BBC One, 8pm

This Planet Earth special, narrated by David Attenborough, looks back at some of the most extraordinary sequences from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, accompanied by a brand new soundtrack by The Lion King’s Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Bleeding Fingers, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and Mercury Award-winning rapper Dave.

Form South Africa’s East Cape to the north of Norway, Planet Earth: A Celebration is taking viewers all over the world to snoop on animals big and small.

Strike: Lethal White

BBC Pictures

BBC One, 9pm

BBC One is airing the second episode of Strike: Lethal White, the fourth series of JK Rowling’s detective drama.

Cormoran (Tom Burke) and Robin (Holliday Grainger) spend this episode frantically looking for their witness, who they believe is in danger.

The Diagnosis Detectives

BBC

BBC Two, 9pm

Michael Mosley fronts this medical docuseries, which sees 12 of the UK’s leading doctors try to make a diagnosis for patients whose debilitating symptoms have baffled other professionals.

Dirty Secrets of Britain’s Takeaways

Channel 4, 7:30pm

A brand new series about the hygiene ratings of fast-food outlets, Dirty Secrets of Britain’s Takeaways sees Chef April Jackson and food health specialist Gareth Jones set out on a mission to clean up restaurant kitchens and transform them into establishments with 5-star cleanliness ratings. Probably not the best watch if you’ve just arrived home from a restaurant on Eat Out to Help Out’s last day.

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites

Channel 4, 8:30pm

In this episode of Jamie Oliver’s cooking series, the chef will be making dishes to please the whole family – from a cannelloni traybake stuffed full of mushrooms to juicy prawn kebabs with roasted peppers and chunky bread.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot

ITV3, 7pm

If you’re looking for an old-school detective drama for your Bank Holiday Monday, ITV3 is airing Agatha Christie’s Poirot from the very beginning.

Starring David Suchet as the iconic Belgian detective, this episode involves the disappearance of a local cook in Clapham.

Films on TV

Paddington 2

BBC One, 6:25pm

This delightful sequel to the 2014 live-action comedy follows lovable bear Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), whose settled life with the Brown family is disrupted when he’s framed as a thief by the villainous Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant). Starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Brendan Gleeson.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Film4

Film4, 4:55pm

In this third film in the Ben Stiller-led fantasy series, the gang at New York’s Natural History Museum take a trip overseas to visit the British Museum in search of a way to restore the magical artefact that brings the living exhibits to life.

Whilst in London, night guard Larry (Stiller) must encounter suspicious guard Rebel Wilson and a rampaging Sir Lancelot (Dan Stevens). Featuring Robin Williams and Micky Rooney in their final film performances.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

ITV

A sequel/prequel to the ABBA film starring Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again dives back into the Swedish group’s back catalogue to tell the story of how Donna (Meryl Streep/Lily James) met Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) three possible dads in Greece while Sophie deals with her own pregnancy.

Forrest Gump

Sky One, 9pm

This 1994 classic stars Tom Hanks as the slow-witted Forrest Gump who defies his peer’s expectations by embarking on a series of bizarre adventures – becoming a football star, Vietnam veteran, millionaire businessman and table tennis champion, Gump does it all but he’s only really interested in winning back his childhood sweetheart Jenny (Robin Wright).

Green Lantern

Starring Ryan Reynolds as the DC superhero, Green Lantern follows the journey of Hal Jordan from a cocky test pilot to a galactic peacekeeping group’s newest recruit.

Through the power of his newly gifted ring and training of his fellow Green Lantern members, Hal goes head-to-head with villain Parallax and win the heart of his Carol Ferris (Blake Lively).

Fantastic Four

Fox

Film4, 6:50pm

This 2015 reboot of the Marvel superhero franchise stars Miles Teller, Michael B> Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell as four scientists who, after joining an expedition to Planet Zero, discover a lava-like substance that gives them superhuman abilities.

Using their newfound powers, the Fantastic Four must join forces to defeat Dr. Doom (Toby Kebbell) – a computer technician turned evil.

The Martian

SEAC

Film 4, 9pm

Starring Matt Damon as a surviving astronaut stuck on Mars, The Martian follows the lone spaceman has he encounters a series of challenges on the planet whilst trying to contact Earth and stay alive.

Directed by Ridley Scott, this sci-fi drama also features performances from Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wigg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Space Jam

ITV2, 2:45pm

This 1997 classic features an unlikely cross-over – basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes cast. In Space Jam, Jordan makes his big-screen debut playing himself as he’s kidnapped by Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the gang, who want to recruit his skills for a match against aliens from intergalactic theme park Moron Mountain.

Featuring cameos from Bill Murray, Danny DeVito, Charles Barclay and Larry Bird.

Blue Story

Paramount

NOW TV

Arriving on NOW TV the day before, Blue Story is an enriching British crime drama narrated by Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu) and starring rising stars Stephen Odubola and Top Boy’s Micheal Ward.

Set in South London, Blue Story tells the tragic story of best friends Marco and Timmy who find themselves embroiled in a violent postcode war.

