Jason Bateman shares hints about Ozark season 4: “I know how it ends and it’s great”

Jason Bateman, the star of Ozark, has teased the Netflix drama’s upcoming fourth and final season, telling fans that they won’t be disappointed by the show’s ending.

Speaking to IndieWire, the actor said that while he doesn’t know specific plot details – writing the scripts is showrunner Chris Mundy’s job – he still works on big picture planning for the final series.

“I do know where everything is going to end,” he said. “The specifics leading up to it, I didn’t really grind [Mundy] on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?”

He added: “What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?”

“We had some great conversations about that, and he’s got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.”

Bateman, who stars in the drama as money launderer Marty Byrde and also acts as an executive producer on the series, has been nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy this year.

Ozark fans can’t wait to see Bateman return for the final season, which will land on Netflix in two blocks of seven episodes, with many desperate to know how the Byrde family will react in the aftermath of Wendy’s (Laura Linney) brother Ben Davis’ (Tom Pelphrey) death.

Speaking at PaleyFest recently, showrunner Mundy shook off rumours that Ben isn’t actually dead, but revealed that there could be implications for the couple over his death: “I think you’re gonna learn what they want their endgame to be.”

“And they’re going to have to reckon with it a little bit,” he added. “If they’re trying to [find] an out, they’ve got to figure out if that’s what they want. And, if so, what’s the version of it that they want?”

Bateman revealed in August that production is due to start on season four in November.