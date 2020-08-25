I Hate Suzie creator says drama was initially dismissed by broadcasters: ‘We already have our woman having a breakdown show’

Succession writer Lucy Prebble has revealed that she initially pitched her upcoming drama I Hate Suzie to a number of broadcasters, who all said that they “had their ‘woman having a breakdown show’ already”.

Advertisement

I Hate Suzie, which found its home on Sky Atlantic, stars co-creator Billie Piper as an actress whose phone is hacked, resulting in ‘compromising’ images of her leaking onto the internet – and jeopardising her career and marriage.

Speaking at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival on Tuesday, Prebble said the broadcasters’ dismissive attitude to I Hate Suzie revealed deeper issues within the industry.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I went to a lot of channels with the show I’ve just made, I Hate Suzie, and was told that had their ‘woman having a breakdown show’ already. Right. So that show ended up getting made, so it’s not relevant in terms of having anything being held from me, but the equivalent that happens all the time is, ‘We have our Asian show’, ‘We have our show about Black people from London,’ and that’s the conversation that happens all the time that nobody really talks about.”

She continued, “And [there’s] also that pressure to only talk about the subject matter from a racial perspective, or, if you’re a woman, from a woman’s perspective. So that that question always comes to you, or that show always has to do with that topic. When if fact, that’s not the entirety of anyone’s existence, and that fact that it keeps becoming about that means that it does become the entirety of someone artistically, which basically makes the vicious circle go round again.”

Advertisement

All episodes of I Hate Suzie will arrive on Sky and NOW TV on 27th August 2020. Sign up for a seven-day free trial of NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass, autorenews at £8.99 a month until 31st August 2020, £9.99 thereafter unless cancelled. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.