Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert responds to Kris Marshall return rumours

Fans of Death in Paradise cannot wait for the upcoming 10th series, especially with Joséphine Jobert returning to the BBC detective drama after a year off our screens, reprising her role of Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell.

Advertisement

However, viewers hoping for an appearance from her former co-star Kris Marshall in future seasons shouldn’t hold their breath, according to the French actress.

Last week on Instagram, Jobert responded to a fan’s comment which asked whether she had stayed in contact with Marshall, who starred as DI Humphrey Goodman on the show until 2017, and if he would be coming back next year.

“No we haven’t stayed in contact and I don’t think he is coming back next year,” she replied. “Well… if so, nobody told me.”

Her comments follow various rumours that Marshall could be returning to the Death in Paradise cast in the future after the Love Actually actor said he would “unequivocally” love to reprise the role of Humphrey Goodman last year.

“Would I do a cameo? Would I go back, and do a cameo in Death in Paradise? Unequivocally yes,” he said at a press event for Jane Austen drama Sanditon last August.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The 47-year-old joined Death in Paradise in 2013, taking over from Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, but left the show four years later to spend more time in the UK with his kids.

Before leaving the drama, Marshall worked alongside Jobert for three series and was subsequently replaced by Ardal O’Hanlon (DI Jack Mooney) and Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker).

Jobert left the series herself after five seasons in 2019, citing “personal and professional reasons” but “nothing dramatic”, while her character moved to Martinique following the death of her fiancé Patrice.

However, BBC One announced in July that the 35-year-old would be making a surprise return to the Caribbean for the 10th series.

Advertisement

Fans shouldn’t get used to seeing her on the shores of Saint Marie though, as she’s not sure whether she’ll become a permanent fixture. Responding to a fan on Instagram who asked whether she’d be staying a while, she teased: “Permanently? I don’t know yet. And I appear very early in the episodes.”

Death in Paradise will return for a 10th series later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.