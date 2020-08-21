When is the Utopia remake on Amazon Prime Video ?

Amazon Prime Video’s remake of Utopia – inspired by the Channel 4 series of the same name – will likely prove to be strangely timely post-lockdown viewing, given that it centres around a cult comic book that correctly predicts a pandemic.

Advertisement

John Cusack (Being John Malkovich) is starring in his first regular television role, alongside a roster of familiar faces, including Rainn Wilson (best known for his role as Dwight in the US Office).

Read on for everything you need to know about the US remake of Utopia.

When is Utopia released on Amazon?

Amazon Prime Video’s eight-part remake of Utopia will be available to watch from Friday 25th September.

For RadioTimes.com‘s verdict on the series, check out our Utopia review.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Utopia about?

Amazon

Penned by Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn, the Utopia remake follows a group of comic book readers who all bond over an underground comic book called “Utopia” – before realising that its pages contain a more sinister truth.

According to the official synopsis, the ragtag group “unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realise these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world.

“The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde… who joins them on their mission to save the world while harbouring secrets of her own.”

The reboot is also set to be notably less violent than the 2013 British original, after Flynn detailed how her remake would differ in an interview with Deadline.

“I’m more ‘less is more’ as far as violence goes,” she said. “I’m the person who loves that moment in Rosemary’s Baby where we’re only seeing part of the conversation whereas the whole audience is trying to look around the corner to see what’s happening, or obviously Jaws. I’m a big believer in that. I don’t want it for a cartoon effect or for shock value. I think we as an audience are past most of that as pure shock value. I want to use violence when it’s effective and appropriate.”

Read more: How Amazon’s Utopia predicted a pandemic

Utopia cast

John Cusack plays a famous bio-technician, Dr Kevin Christie, who wants to change the world with science.

American Honey star Sasha Lane has been cast as Jessica Hyde, while The Office actor Rainn Wilson plays an underrated scientist who happens to be a world-leading expert on a deadly flu – and who accidentally walks into the midst of a dark web of conspiracy.

Here’s our full guide to the Utopia cast, explaining who’s who and how they relate to the characters in the UK original.

Advertisement

Utopia trailer

You can watch the new trailer for Utopia here.