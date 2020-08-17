When is Father Brown season 9 released?

Hallelujah! The BBC has answered our prayers with a ninth season of daytime hit Father Brown, following a crime-solving priest armed only with his rosary beads and a rapier-sharp intellect.

Advertisement

Harry Potter’s Mark Williams (aka Mr Weasley) plays the Cotswolds-based Roman Catholic priest who’s kept unusually busy with a string of investigations in his sleepy 1950s English village.

Read on for everything you need to know about the return of Father Brown.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Father Brown season nine on TV?

The daytime drama was renewed for a ninth season back in 2019, with an expected 2021 airdate. However, it’s not yet known whether the original airdate may be pushed back due to lockdown filming delays.

The show usually airs around 2pm on weekdays on BBC One for UK viewers, and also airs on PBS in the US, and on BBC UKTV and ABC in Australia.

Father Brown plot and cast

Based on the stories by GK Chesterton, the daytime series follows a Roman Catholic priest who solves crimes in the depths of the English countryside.

The series is nostalgia-heavy, while the crimes can range from theft, to last season’s murder of a local beekeeper – and there’s a star-studded Father Brown cast, too.

BBC

Father Brown (Williams) is usually assisted in his sleuthing and investigations by fellow locals, including The Honourable Penelope “Bunty” Windermere (EastEnders’ Emer Kenny), Mrs McCarthy (Snatch’s Sorcha Cusack), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam), and Inspector Mallory’s right-hand man Sergeant Goodfellow (John Burton).

Last season also saw the return of Father Brown’s arch-nemesis, Hercule Flambeau (played by John Light).

Father Brown season nine trailer

There’s no trailer for Father Brown season nine yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.