BBC Three lands Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series We Are Who We Are

BBC Three is to become the home for a new limited series from Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

We Are Who We Are, which marks the Oscar-nominated director’s first TV series, follows two American kids living on a U.S. military base in Italy as they explore friendship, first-love and their identities.

The eight-part series, starring Jack Dylan Grazer (It, Shazam) as 14-year-old Fraser and Jordan Kristine Seamón as Caitlin, “immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy,” the BBC teases.

The show’s cast also includes the likes of Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho), Alice Braga (Predators), Spence Moore II (13 Reasons Why), rapper Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi (Cold Feet) and Francesca Scorsese.

We Are Who We Are is a co-production between HBO and Sky and was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight.

“With We Are Who We Are we are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people,” Luca Guadagnino said.

“To see the world from their perspective it is what I am delighted to share with UK audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement,” he added.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC said: “We are so delighted that this beautifully observed drama will be enjoyed by BBC viewers – it really is very special”.

Italian director Guadagnino is best known for his work on the critically acclaimed film Call Me by Your Name, in addition to A Bigger Splash, starring Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes and Dakota Johnson.

