Will there be a second season of Perry Mason on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV?

The first run of HBO’s Perry Mason reboot – which has been airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK -concluded on Monday, and after attracting high audience figures and solid reviews, many fans will be wanting to know when they’ll next be heading back to 1930s LA.

Advertisement

The first season traced the origins of the classic character, before he became a criminal defence lawyer, as he is faced with the case of the decade.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second run.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Will there be a second season of Perry Mason?

Yes there will! The show was renewed by HBO in July 2020 – after having become their most-watched premiere in two years.

Announcing the news, HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi said, “It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason.

“Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

When will the second season of Perry Mason air?

There’s no release date – and it will all depend on how quickly the cast and crew are able to get back filming under current conditions, post-COVID-19.

In normal circumstances we could probably assume that the second season would arrive at a similar time of year to the first, but it remains to be seen if that will be possible – and at this stage it looks rather unlikely.

When the show does originally return it is likely that broadcast on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV would come just after the series’ debut on HBO across the Atlantic, as has been the case in season one.

Who will be in the cast of Perry Mason season 2?

HBO

It’s too early for anything to have been confirmed on the casting front at this stage – but we can be pretty certain that Matthew Rhys (The Americans) will return in the titular role.

We’d also expect many of the supporting characters to return, including Chris Chalk (Justified) as Paul Drake and Juliet Rylance (McMafia) as Della Street – both characters who feature in the original Perry Mason novels.

John Lithgow is unlikely to return following the (spoilers!) demise of his character Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, though it’s possible the character could feature in flashbacks – a device employed in the first season to explore Perry’s wartime past.

As for Tatiana Maslany’s Sister Alice, the actress has suggested that season one was just the “first chapter” of Alice’s story, though a HBO spokesperson told TVLine that it’s “too soon” to comment on casting for future episodes.

There’s also likely to be some new faces – stay tuned!

What happened in Perry Mason season 1?

Perry Mason did away with the classic destruction of the villain own the courtroom and his subsequent confession, such a signature of the original 1950s drama, because it wasn’t required. The innocent accused, Emily Dodson, wasn’t found guilty but her case was declared a mistrial after Pete paid off a juror to vote not guilty, while two others came to that conclusion naturally.

Emily was free to go with “baby Charlie” who, of course, wasn’t her real baby resurrected, but a switch organised by Birdy in an attempt to salvage Sister Alice’s promise she could bring Charlie back to life.

Meanwhile, Pete left to go work for Hamilton Burger, depraved cop Ennis got his just desserts when his partner Holcomb drowned him in a fountain, and Perry and Della Street started up their own firm with Paul Drake as their investigator, which sets season two up perfectly.

What will happen in Perry Mason season 2?

It remains to be seen exactly what might happen in the second run – but there will certainly be no shortage of options, given that the character appeared in more than 80 novels and short stories by Erle Stanley Gardner.

The first season served as a prequel to the novels, charting Perry’s rise from gumshoe to lawyer, but with his legal career now underway, it’s possible that season two could begin directly adapting Gardner’s novels – especially since the first season closed with a nod to Eva Griffin, a character from the first Mason novel The Case of the Velvet Claws.

Perry Mason season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for season two yet, but you can rewatch the season one trailer below – as a rough approximation of when we might see new footage, this trailer dropped around a month before the show premiered on HBO.

Advertisement

Perry Mason is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK – check out what else is on with our TV Guide