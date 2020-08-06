When is season 3 of The Rain released on Netflix?

The Rain is drawing to a close with a third and final season, its unsettling tale of a deadly pandemic that wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia feeling terrifyingly relevant in 2020 – something that series creators Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo had no way of predicting when the show launched in 2018.

Advertisement

Following Rasmus’s surprising transformation, the new episodes will pick up with he and Simone split on how to best to save humanity, with their conflict playing out across the concluding six episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming third run of the Netflix series – available now on the streaming service.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Rain season 3 released on Netflix?

All six episodes of the third run are available on Netflix as of Thursday 6th August 2020 – so get to binge-watching!

Who is in the cast of The Rain season 3?

Most of the regular cast members return for the series – so you can expect to see more of Alba August and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen in the lead roles of Simone and Rasmus, as well as Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Sonny Lindberg, Lukas Løkken, Clara Rosager, Evin Ahmad, Nathalie Madueño and Johannes Kuhnke.

Meanwhile a few new characters are being introduced for the latest run, with Rex Leonard, Cecilia Loffredo, Henrik Birch and Annemette Andersen all joining the cast.

What happens in The Rain season 3?

According to the official synopsis provided by Netflix, the third series will pick up at the exact point where the previous run left off – with Simone and Rasmus split on how best to save humanity in the post-apocalyptic landscape.

The synopsis reads: “Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?”

For a summary of what came before, check out our The Rain season 1-2 recap – or, for an in-depth explanation on the show’s climax, here’s The Rain season 3 ending explained.

Is The Rain season 3 the final season?

Unfortunately for fans of the show this new batch of episodes will be the last – with The Rain’s official Twitter account announcing that it would be the final season at the time of the renewal in 2019. Let’s hope it goes out with a bang…

Advertisement

Survival Squad: We’ll see you in 2020 for the third and final season. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7U14Yd8GD9 — The Rain (@TheRainNetflix) June 19, 2019

The Rain series 3 trailer

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the season in July 2020 – you can take a look below.