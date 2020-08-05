Adrian Dunbar reveals the one Line of Duty character he is desperate to bring back

Adrian Dunbar has revealed which of Line of Duty‘s characters he would most like to come back – claiming that he is desperate for Neil Morrissey to return as Detective Constable Nigel Morton.

Advertisement

Morrissey was part of the cast of the popular crime drama during the first season, with his character having close ties to Tony Gates (Lennie James). He made further appearances in the show during its second and third runs.

Speaking during the RadioTimes.com live Q&A following the BBC One repeat of the first ever episode of the show, Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings on the show, said, “I really think that Nigel, Neil’s character, should come back – I’ve been advocating for that to see if we can get Nigel back.”

Nigel Morton was last seen in series 3, during which he had been unsuccessfully blackmailed by Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan (Craig Parkinson) who was attempting to clear himself of being ‘The Caddy” while framing Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Dunbar also spoke about how his favourite aspect of the show is the frequent interrogation scenes throughout the series, which have often received praise from both viewers and critics – especially the one during the most recent series which saw his own character face a grilling.

He said, “I did like the interrogation at the end of season five, with Anna Maxwell Martin – I thought she brought a great character in to interrogate me.

“I love the interrogation scenes because they are like little one-act plays, they have all these twists and turns in them and are so engrossing.

“I know a lot of actors who have said to me, who’d have thought you could put a two-shot on screen for twenty minutes and people would be absolutely locked in, how does that work?

Advertisement

“Well it does work, when the story is great and you’ve got these fabulous twists and turns – so those are my favourite bits!”

Q&A with the Line of Duty cast and writers is available to watch on our Facebook page. Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.