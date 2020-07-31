Callum Turner reveals whether Shaun will appear in The Capture season 2

Callum Turner may be nominated for Lead Actor at the BAFTAs 2020 for his performance as Shaun Emery in The Capture – but although the thriller is set to return for a second season, Turner has confirmed he will not be involved.

Advertisement

The actor starred alongside Holliday Grainger (DI Rachel Carey) in the 2019 BBC One drama, in which he played a British soldier who’d been cleared of murdering an unarmed man in Afghanistan – only to be caught on CCTV apparently kidnapping and killing his lawyer.

Shaun soon found himself at the centre of a complex conspiracy, while DI Carey relentlessly pursued the truth.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ultimately, (spoiler alert!) Shaun ended up back behind bars. He was convicted of killing Hannah Roberts, even though he was innocent; but then again, he’d been cleared of the unlawful killing of that man in Afghanistan, even though he’d finally admitted to himself that he was guilty.

Asked whether he had any involvement with the upcoming second season, Turner told press including RadioTimes.com: “No I don’t actually. And I think that’s probably a clever move from Ben [Chanan, the writer]. I always thought that Shaun’s story finished, you know.

“And we did have a brief conversation about it and I think everyone was in agreeance that to drag him back would feel like – I don’t know. So, it’s going to be Holliday leading that charge. But I’ll be watching. I’ll be watching every week.”

Screenwriter Ben Chanan previously told RadioTimes.com: “I always wanted Shaun Emery’s story to be resolved within these six hours because I don’t like stringing people along…

“Anything’s possible in terms of Shaun, but I definitely think his story arc is complete. He comes to realise what he feels guilty about and what he doesn’t feel guilty about, and we come to realise the truth about what happened in Helmand and also what happened at the bus stop.”

Advertisement

The Virgin Media BAFTAs will air at 7pm on Friday 31st July on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.