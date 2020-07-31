BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winner: Idris Elba says “the sky is the limit” for Luther movie

Luther star Idris Elba has revealed that a film about the rogue detective is “happening”, and could see Luther branch out into the international world of crime-solving.

Speaking backstage after receiving the BAFTA Special Award, the award-winning actor said that the next step for Luther is on the big screen.

“I maintain that I’d like to see it come to a film and that’s what I think we’re heading towards,” he said. “And looking forward to making that happen. It is happening, and I’m hoping it’s going to happen soon.”

When asked where he would like to see the character go in a film adaptation, he said: “With a film, the sky is the limit.”

“Obviously you can sort of be a little bit more bold with the storylines, maybe international, a little bit more up the scale, but John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

Elba has previously teased plans for a Luther movie adaptation, saying that there were no plans for a sixth season of the drama, but that they were “this close” to taking the detective to the big screen.

During this year’s Virgin Media BAFTA Awards, Elba was awarded the BAFTA Special Award – one of the academy’s highest accolades – in recognition of the actor’s “exceptional career and commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry”.

He last appeared on our screen as detective John Luther in 2019, when four episodes of the fifth series aired over consecutive nights on BBC One. The psychological crime drama, created by Neil Cross, first aired in 2010 and also stars Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley and Wunmi Mosaku.

Elba is currently starring in the third series of Sky comedy In the Long Run, which he also created.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards screened on Friday, 31st July on BBC One. Watch them now on BBC iPlayer.

