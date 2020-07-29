Netflix provides first look at Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and announces release date

Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Hollywood) is one of the most prolific producers in TV, and now fans can get a glimpse of his latest series for Netflix – a new take on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Netflix has released a slew of first look images from Ratched, and has also announced that the new series will land on the streaming platform on 18th September.

Ratched will tell the origin story of the eponymous nurse from Ken Kesey’s beloved book and the multi-award winning Milos Forman film it inspired, following the character beginning in 1947 when she seeks employment at a leading psychiatric hospital.

As is often the case for Murphy’s projects, the series boasts an impressive cast including some regulars from the producers previous shows, with American Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson and Finn Wittrock starring as Mildred Ratched and Edmund Tolleson respectively.

The main ensemble also includes some big names from the worlds of TV and film including Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan), Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction) and Corey Stoll (House of Cards).

According to the show’s official synopsis, the series will follow Nurse Ratched on a clandestine mission, as she “presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be.”

The synopsis continues, “but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

