Lesley Manville wants Harlots un-cancelled for season 4

Lesley Manville, who plays Lydia Quigley, has said she hopes the drama's BBC broadcast will increase demand for a fourth season.

Harlots, the witty period drama about 18th century brothels, has found a new broadcasting home in the UK, after BBC Two picked up the drama.

The show first premiered on ITV Encore and Hulu three years ago, and was a hit with viewers. The drama was cancelled after three seasons – but series star Lesley Manville (Mum, The Crown) has said she hopes its new BBC viewership could result in the show being renewed.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, Manville was asked whether she’d be interested in a fourth season, should demand for the show increase after its BBC broadcast.

“Yes!,” she said, “I hadn’t thought of that, I hadn’t thought of that at all. We finished season three and I think we all thought that was it. You know, there might be [a series renewal]! Let’s start writing the letters now.

“I’d always be interested – obviously I’d be interested, I had nothing but a pleasurable time doing all three series, and it was one of those blissful jobs, so I’d definitely [give] that a lot of consideration but it’s certainly not something that’s been talked about. Maybe you could start a campaign.”

Maville, who plays brothel owner Lydia Quigley, added that she believed the show was “hidden away” on ITV Encore Hulu.

“I could not be more delighted it’s coming to the BBC, and you’re absolutely right, it has been hidden away [for UK viewers],” she said.

The series also stars Samantha Morton as Margaret Wells, who owns a rival brothel in London’s Covent Garden; and Jessica Brown Findlay as Charlotte Wells, the beautiful daughter of Margaret and who proves to be popular among London’s elite circles.

Harlots will air on BBC Two from Wednesday 5th August at 9pm, starting with a double-bill. Series one and two will air back-to-back.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

