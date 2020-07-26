A Suitable Boy draws wildly diverse reactions: “complex”, “opulent” and “inauthentic”

Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s epic story of forbidden love and the partition of post-colonial India, A Suitable Boy, drew wildly diverse responses when it premiered on BBC One on Sunday.

Advertisement

The six-part series about a Hindu mother’s search for a suitable boy of the title for her beloved daughter Lata was much anticipated as it breaks new ground for the BBC in starring a completely non-white cast.

The pride that many viewers felt about this was demonstrated by many posting about A Suitable Boy on social media. One viewer said “its showing the best and worst of #India, its a growing story so please stick with it”.

Being Indian I can relate to #ASuitableBoy on #bbc, its showing the best and worst of #India, its a growing story so please stick with it. ???????? — Ashford (@ashman18874) July 26, 2020

BBC reporter Haroon Rashid was a complete fan. Having already seen previews of the first two episodes he watched the premiere again because he loved it so much. “It’s cinematic and layered and complex – and it’s performed to perfection!”

I have already seen the first two episodes of #ASuitableBoy but I’m watching it again as it airs on @BBCOne because I loved it so much! It’s cinematic and opulent and layered and complex – and performed to perfection! ???????????????????????? — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) July 26, 2020

But the love for A Suitable Boy was not universally felt. There had been criticism of the BBC adaptation for its choice of veteran screenwriter Andrew Davies to write the screenplay. A viewer felt that the English language dialogue made the programme feel “a little inauthentic. I can’t help but feel like it would have been better in Mother tongue with English subtitles.”

#ASuitableBoy is feeling a little inauthentic with all the english speaking. I can’t help but feel like it would have been better in Mother tongue with English subtitles. — Amina / Ali & Her (@AminaRAli) July 26, 2020

Writer Furquan Akhtar agreed with her point, tweeting: “The romance comes alive when they speak Hindi. Tabu is a phenomenal actor. Ishaan Khatter will be a huge star and their chemistry is brilliant.”

The romance comes alive when they speak Hindi. Tabu is a phenomenal actor. Ishaan Khatter will be a huge star and their chemistry is brilliant. #ASuitableBoy — Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) July 26, 2020

There was a significant volume of disappointed viewers, with this woman summarising the feelings of many. She wanted it to be as good as Seth’s novel, but felt it wasn’t. “However it has inspired me to read the book again.”

She concluded it wasn’t one of BBC One’s finest moments.

So disappointed with #ASuitableBoy wanted it to be as good as the book but sadly not. However it has inspired me to read the book again. Sorry @BBCOne not one of your finest moments sadly. — Michelle M (@Mich__M) July 26, 2020

The final word goes to the viewer who echoed the sentiment of many others who were embarrassed by the intimacy of some scenes. “I had to change the channel,” she wrote. “Some scenes are not appropriate for South Asian parents.”

I had to change the channel. Some scenes are not appropriate for South Asian parents. #ASuitableBoy — Jessie Chowdhury (@Jess_Sunshine01) July 26, 2020

A Suitable Boy continues on BBC One next Sunday.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.