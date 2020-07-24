Fans spot sinister I May Destroy You Easter egg in the form of creepy figure

From being declared the show of the summer by many, to one of the most important BBC drama in years, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You has earned itself a large fanbase.

However, turns out most of these viewers missed a (very scary) blink-and-you-miss-it moment in episode nine of the show.

As one twitter user recently spotted, a mysterious and downright creepy dark figure appears at the end of a bed in one shot. However, in the next, it’s nowhere to be seen.

for all the column inches about I May Destroy You, i've not seen anyone address this unsettling figure at the start of ep9, which has disappeared by the next comparable shot pic.twitter.com/XCAiY5ZEgx — Robin Parker (@robinparker55) July 23, 2020

Only being on screen for a moment, the figure is never referred to. However, as fans know, several unexplained ghouls appear throughout the series.

As Coel has previously hinted, there may be many be other similar covert characters hidden in other episodes.

“There are Easter eggs littered all over that show and I think you have to rewatch and rewatch and rewatch to really begin enjoying it,” she told the Obsessed with… I May Destroy You podcast.

While fans revisit the series to spot more of these mysterious shapes, Coel herself may be working on a new drama.

In the same podcast, Michaela Coel revealed she had a new show idea in the “back of my mind”.

She added: “I keep telling this idea to wait because we’ve got to finish giving birth to I May Destroy You before I start thinking about having other children!”

If this project is fleshed out, there’s every chance Coel could produce it with the BBC. Speaking to Radio Times, the star indicated the broadcaster “took off” any reins.

“And I just went running, s***ting, vomiting, period-ing everywhere. And they were like: ‘Good!’” she said.

The 12-part series, starring and created by Coel, focused on Arabella, a Twitter-celebrity-turned-author who is drugged and sexually assaulted in a nightclub.

It’s not currently clear if the show will return for a second series.

