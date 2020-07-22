ITV commissions Black Lives Matter-inspired drama shorts Unsaid Stories

ITV has commissioned a series of short films inspired by the Black Lives Matter moment, each set to illustrate the importance of Black perspectives.

The 15-minute drama shorts, titled Unsaid Stories, include stories from Superhoe writer Nicole Lecky and Bulletproof’s Jerome Bucchan-Nelson in addition to playwright Lynette Linton and Upload writer Anna Ssemuyaba.

The dramas will each be filmed whilst adhering to the TV and film production guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of the cast and crew and will air on ITV next month.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said, “I’m proud to commission four new drama shorts from Greenacre Films which reflect what’s happening in Britain today.

“The scripts are unique, fresh and engaging, about real people in completely real situations, confronting and exploring racism and prejudice. I hope in some small way each of these films will bring about change.”

Look At Me, written by Linton, focuses on the lives of a young professional couple after they are stopped by the police while out driving on a date, while Lavender, penned by Lecky, centres on a new mother with light skin who is forced to confront and evaluate her relationship to her own white mother after giving birth to a darker-skinned baby.

Bucchan-Nelson’s script Generational explores the relationship a black father and daughter have with each other, and I Don’t Want To Talk About This, written by Ssemuyaba, tells the story of a former couple who bump into each other a few years later at a mate’s party.

Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks said of the project, “We are delighted to be working with Polly and ITV together with such talented teams of writers, producers and directors.

“We relish the opportunity to cast a light on some of the things that go unsaid and bring the complexities and nuance of Black experiences in the UK today to the screen.”

