The Fall seasons 1 to 3 coming to Netflix in August

Fans of The Fall are in for a treat, with all three seasons of the crime drama set to arrive on Netflix from 1st August.

The psychological thriller, which is set in Northern Ireland, stars Gillian Anderson as as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who has been drafted from the Metropolitan Police to catch a serial killer, played by Jamie Dornan.

The show originally aired between 2013 and 2016 on BBC Two (and RTE in Ireland) and won significant acclaim, being long-listed for Best Drama at the National Television Awards for all three of its seasons.

Announcing its arrival on Netflix, the streaming giant’s UK & Ireland Twitter account wrote, “All 3 seasons of The Fall are coming to Netflix on 1 August if you’re into Jamie Dornan, Gillian Anderson, moody thrillers, the accents, or all of the above.”

All 3 seasons of The Fall are coming to Netflix on 1 August if you're into Jamie Dornan, Gillian Anderson, moody thrillers, the accents, or all of the above. pic.twitter.com/4DnKJ2pc1d — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 22, 2020

In addition to Anderson and Dornan, the series boasted an impressive ensemble cast over its three-year run, with other stars including Colin Morgan (Merlin), John Lynch (In the Name of the Father) and Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones).

The series was created and written by Allan Cubitt and was subsequently followed by a French remake titled Insoupçonnable, while the show was also broadcast in various locations around the world.

The drama is currently also available to watch in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video, and it is unclear if the move to Netflix mains that it will be taken off the rival streaming platform.

