Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. The Secrets She Keeps viewers praise series’ powerful climax

The Secrets She Keeps viewers praise series’ powerful climax

The BBC One series built to a satisfying conclusion according to social media reaction. *WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS*

The Secrets She Keeps – episode 6

BBC One’s babynapping drama The Secrets She Keeps ended in suitably thrilling style on Tuesday night and the audience reaction was largely satisfied, ranging from total superfans to those who thought it a touch on the melodramatic side.

Advertisement

Generally anyone who stuck with the six-part Australian story of an unbalanced, baby-fixated shop assistant was positive about the conclusion.

Some The Secrets She Keeps viewers on Twitter even managed to find some sympathy for the babynapper Agatha, played by Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichel, who appeared to be about to turn a gun on herself in the climactic finale, but was later pictured in a prison cell. At least this element was true to the real-life story on which The Secrets She Keeps was based, as we reported earlier.

Interestingly, the moral ambiguity of the baby’s mother, Meghan (Jessica De Gouw), really seemed to upset some viewers. In fact, she could be considered even less sympathetic than Agatha after she faked a DNA to obscure the fact that baby Ben was not her husband’s and her refusal to reveal she was having an affair while at the same time punishing Jack for his indiscretions.

Some focused their attention on the peculiar way Agatha’s fiancé Hayden went from complete denial and disinterest to true love and a willingness to join her in her criminal ways.

But one thing everyone seemed to agree on was the comical ineptitude of Australian police; at least, as they were portrayed in The Secrets She Keeps.

Advertisement

The full series of The Secrets She Keeps is available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The Secrets She Keeps

The Secrets She Keeps – episode 6
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

101482

The Big Bang Theory now has its own street in Pasadena

Sky+ remote control app arrives on Android

Bake Off (Mark Harrison, Radio Times)

Bake Off is back – but has Paul Hollywood forgiven Prue Leith for last year’s accidental tweet?

The Only Way Is Essex - series 21

When is The Only Way is Essex on TV?