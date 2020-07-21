When is Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video?
The Amazon Prime Video original series follows two Indian musical performers working in very different genres - but who came together for an unlikely collaboration.
Music may bring them together – but will it also keep them apart? Amazon Prime Video‘s new musical television series follows Indian classical singer Radhe and pop star Tamanna, as they team up for an unexpected musical – and romantic – collaboration.
Read on for everything you need to know about the 10-part Amazon series Bandish Bandits, streaming later this year on Amazon Prime Video.
The series is currently due to drop on Amazon Prime Video on August 4th 2020.
Bandish Bandits cast
Set in Jodhpur, the Amazon Original series stars Indian actors Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) and Shreya Chaudhary (Dear Maya) as Radhe and Tamanna respectively.
While Radhe is trained in Indian classical music, Tamanna is a famous pop star – however, opposites attract and the pair team up for a musical collaboration, dubbing themselves the “Bandish Bandits”.
The series synopsis teases that the pair “set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul.”
The ten-part series also features original music, composed by the Bollywood trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
“Bandish Bandits is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner,” Bhowmik told Gulf News and assorted press.
Bandish Bandits trailer
You can watch the Amazon Prime Video trailer for Bandish Bandits below.
