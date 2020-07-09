Accessibility Links

  The Crown season 6 confirmed as creator announces U-turn on series ending

The Crown season 6 confirmed as creator announces U-turn on series ending

In January Morgan had announced that the fifth series would be the royal drama's last.

The Crown

The Crown’s reign is to be extended, with creator Peter Morgan having changed his mind about ending the royal drama after series five.

The hit Netflix show is now set to run for an additional sixth season, less than six months after it was announced that the fifth series of the show would be the last.

Morgan said that the change to The Crown does not mean that the story would be covering more time than had previously been planned, but allowed for the already agreed upon time period to be covered in more depth.

In a tweet from the official Netflix account, Morgan said, “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.

“To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Morgan had previously said, “At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop.”

The change means that the series is only currently half way through its run – with series 4 currently in the works, although filming has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is set to reset its cast for the fifth series – the second time it has done so – with Imelda Staunton set to take over from Olivia Colman in the lead role as Queen Elizabeth II and Lesley Manville recently announced as the new Princess Margaret.

The Crown is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.

