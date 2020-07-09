Nicole Kidman, Luke Evans and cast to quarantine ahead of Nine Perfect Strangers filming

There are still lots of questions about exactly what TV filming under coronavirus restrictions will look like, but one possibility that’s often been suggested is quarantine for entire casts and crews. This is the option reportedly being used ahead of shooting on the Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.

Star Luke Evans has told Variety that he and the rest of the cast – which also includes Nicole Kidman, Manny Jacinto and Melissa McCarthy – will spend a fortnight in quarantine before production on the show commences.

The Alienist star Evans said, “We all have to be quarantined in a hotel room. I can’t see anyone for two weeks. I have to be tested every other day.

“Everything is going to be delivered to my room and I have to stay in a room in Australia and not leave it for two weeks just so that we can then be free to go and shoot something.”

Restrictions in Australia – which are slightly different than those in the UK – dictate any new arrival in the country must stay in mandatory quarantine accommodation for 14 days, with regular testing to continue throughout the shoot.

Other safety measures in place include actors being encouraged to dress themselves and apply their own make-up, with virtual tutorials provided.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty – who was also responsible for Big Little Lies – and takes place at a health and wellness resort where things take a strange turn.

No release date has been announced for the series, but it is expected to debut in 2021.

