Outlander star Sam Heughan teases new book about “death-defying” trip across Scotland

Sam Heughan has teased a factual book he has co-written with his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish, chronicling their wild adventure across Scotland.

The actors first met while working on the historical fantasy drama and have since become close friends, embarking on a journey that delves into the history of their native land.

This bonding experience is the basis for their new book, Clanlands, which they have been busy working on over the last several months of lockdown.

The book is scheduled for release on 5th November in the UK, with pre-orders available now from Amazon and Waterstones.

In a video on the book’s official website, Heughan said: “During this whole period of lockdown, we’ve been pretty proactive by the wonders of modern technology, myself and Graham in other parts of the world.

“As a lot of you may know, we went on a bit of a road trip together around Scotland and we documented the people, the places and the history.

Available now for preorder!@grahammctavish and I have written about our road trip around Scotland. History, culture, our personal lives, Acting, friendship and everything in between! Go to https://t.co/WcCJTmBLUL to preorder or register interest. So excited for you to read!???? pic.twitter.com/kyozhp5okl — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) July 6, 2020

“You get a real insight in this book of our characters and our friendship, even each chapter different clans and the culture that comes with Scotland – and we hope you enjoy it!”

Sam and Graham’s exploration of Scotland is also the subject of a new travel programme titled Men in Kilts, which will air on STARZ in the US but does not yet have a confirmed UK broadcaster.

McTavish added: “It’s been an amazing experience and I’ve learnt things about Sam that I never thought I’d learn and he did find out things about myself as well – it’s like a confessional meets a road trip meets a death-defying experience.”

Outlander wrapped its fifth season back in May, with a sixth confirmed to be on the way – although there’s no word yet on when production could start, given the difficult circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

In spite of that, it’s been a big year for Heughan so far, as he was recently voted the top choice to take over the James Bond role from Daniel Craig, in a poll of RadioTimes.com readers.

