NCIS: New Orleans returns with its most explosive season yet

Suspense, action and drama collide in this slick American crime series, which follows the fictional New Orleans’ Naval Criminal Investigation Service team.

Set against the backdrop of the Big Easy, Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) leads a skilled field office full of big characters, including Special Agent Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) and Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, a cut-throat former FBI Agent (Vanessa Ferlito). Together, they attempt to take down the criminal underworld that threatens to darken the city’s colourful streets.

This time it’s personal

Back for its sixth season, NCIS: New Orleans comes armed with some of its biggest storylines yet. There’s less focus on the big international cases the unit tackled last season, like the dangerous hunt for spy network Apollyon, and more on cases closer to home – both physical and mental. Pride and LaSalle in particular, are forced to deal with family issues that threaten to change the course of the team forever.

Pride takes time off to be with his family following the strain of Apollyon, with American acting legend Joanna Cassidy returning as his mother, Mena. CSI: New York alumni Eddie Cahill, meanwhile, guest stars with a role that links him to the trouble LaSalle’s brother Cade ends up getting himself into.

Viewers may remember that LaSalle, the ‘play hard, work harder’ agent, is notoriously protective of his sibling, despite the fact he has a penchant for going off the rails, leaving him to pick up the pieces. This series once again sees Cade land himself in a dangerous situation that LaSalle is desperate to put right.

Ready to get stuck into all the new action? Well, the good news is you don’t have long to wait…

NCIS: New Orleans returns 17th July at 9pm, only on FOX.