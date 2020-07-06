Hanna boss David Farr already has a plan for season 3

The showrunner behind Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna has teased plans for a potential third season which have been on his mind since the very beginning.

Debuting on the streaming service last year, the first season served as an extended retelling of the 2011 film of the same name, about a young girl (Esme Creed-Miles) subjected to experiments at the hands of a secret CIA programme.

However, the second season released last month branched off into completely uncharted territory, introducing all-new ideas and receiving a more positive response from critics.

Showrunner David Farr has discussed a potential third season with Entertainment Weekly, which he claims to already have mapped out in his head.

“All I can say for now is that from the end of this season, you can see that I have a plan in my imagination for where this goes,” he said. “I’d love the opportunity to tell that story.”

Hanna is yet to be officially renewed for a third season by Amazon Prime Video, but if the show were to move forward, it sounds as if the next instalment could quite possibly be the last.

“I always imagined it having that third act,” Farr added. “When you make a TV show, you do have to have an architecture in your head vaguely what it is and how long it might be, and that can change slightly.

“But in my head I always had that three-pronged idea of which the first act was the movie and this is a very exciting second act.”

Farr revealed that he has engaged in talks about the future of the series on Amazon Prime Video, but no decisions have been made and things are “particularly uncertain” right now due to coronavirus.

However, he did express his enthusiasm for finishing the story of Hanna, which he describes as “watching this young woman go from knowing nothing about the world to being able to truly take her place in it”.

Hanna is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.