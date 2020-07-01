When is Sky Atlantic drama Little Birds on Sky and NOW TV?

Antonement’s Juno Temple leads an all-star cast in Sky Atlantic’s upcoming six-part erotic drama Little Birds, set in colonial Tangier in 1955 and following the plight of Lucy Savage, an American debutante (played by Temple).

Fleabag’s Hugo Skinner plays her stoic, closeted husband, an English aristocrat, while Yumna Marwan (Submarine) plays a sex worker and dominatrix whose passionate, sexual world begins to enthral the naive Lucy.

Read on for everything you need to know about Little Birds.

When is Little Birds on TV?

Little Birds is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV from 4th August.

What is Little Birds about?

Inspired by Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories and filmed in Spain, the series follows Lucy Savage, an American debutante searching for independence and meaning in Morocco, where she goes through a culture shock and makes exciting new acquaintances, including the magnetic actress Lili Von X.

Elsewhere Lucy’s fiancé, the English aristocrat Lord Hugo Cavendish-Smyth, is conflicted about his feelings for his male lover, the clever Adham Abaza, while a Moroccan dominatrix called Cherifa Lamour becomes unexpectedly entangled in the nation’s politics.

As Sky says: “What Lucy discovers is a world in flux, a country quivering on the cusp of independence, populated by a myriad of characters including a scandalous dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor who particularly captures Lucy’s imagination.”

“Little Birds is an utterly unique and original series. Today’s trailer demonstrates not only an astonishing visual ambition but also announces the series as an audacious signature piece in our portfolio,” said Sky’s director of drama Cameron Roach.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this experiential contemporary take on 1950s Tangier to our customers and leave them with a feeling of intrigue, and a desire to live their life their way!”

Who stars in Little Birds?

English actress Juno Temple (Dirty John, Maleficent) plays Lucy Savage, an American searching for a more unconventional life, while Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) plays her fiancé, Hugo.

Killing Eve’s Nina Sosanya plays an actress named Lili Von X, while Hugo’s lover Adham Abaza is played by Raphael Acloque (Allied, The Danish Girl).

Secretary Pierre Vaney is played by French actor Jean-Marc Barr, and the dominatrix Cherifa Lamour is portrayed by Yumna Marwan (Submarine).

Is there a trailer for Little Birds?

Yes, you can watch the wild 60-second teaser below – for viewers aged 18 or over!

