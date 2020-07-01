Peaky Blinders creator reveals pandemic has prompted season 6 changes “for the better”

Steven Knight has revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has necessitated changes to the upcoming sixth season of Peaky Blinders, but he is confident they will only make the show better.

The popular gang drama on BBC One follows Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, leader of a crime family battling for power in Birmingham after the First World War.

Season six was due to start filming earlier this year, but it was one of many films and TV shows to suspend production due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with the official Peaky Blinders website, PeakyBlinders.tv, Knight said: “I always say this, but I think this will be the best series yet. We’ve had to change a few things because of actors’ schedules. I’ve been through the scripts, so some things have developed and changed, I think, for the better.”

It’s possible further changes could be required down the line as schedules continue to evolve, given that Peaky Blinders still does not have a confirmed date for resuming filming.

Knight added: “Obviously the main concern is for everybody’s safety. Once we’re certain that we can make the show and keep everybody safe, we’ll start.”

Peaky Blinders began on BBC Two back in 2013, but the show was moved to prime position on BBC One for its fifth season last year, where it reached more than seven million viewers.

Since debuting internationally on Netflix, the show has become a keen interest of telly fans from all over the world, spawning a wide variety of merchandise and events – including the newly launched official website.

“I do read stuff on the internet,” Knight said. “I look online to see what people are saying, especially when the series is on because what you want is to start a conversation that carries on between episodes.

“I think it’s fantastic. I love it. The fan art and the tattoos are just amazing.”

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on Netflix.