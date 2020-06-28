Accessibility Links

Regina King says she’d only return for a second season of Watchmen on one condition

King said that she would only take part in a second run if series creator Damon Lindelof was involved

Watchmen - Damon Lindelof and Regina King

Regina King has said that she would only return for a second series of Watchmen if series creator Damon Lindelof was involved.

The actor, who starred as Angela in the critically acclaimed HBO series based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel, claimed that she thought the possibilities for a second run were “infinite” – but that she wouldn’t sign on without Lindelof.

Speaking to Reese Witherspoon as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, King said, “I think HBO would want it back in a heartbeat, but if Damon Lindelof doesn’t see an entry point for Season 2 — I think that the possibilities are infinite, but I feel that if Damon doesn’t see it, then it’s going to be a no for me.”

King, who previously worked with Lindelof on the HBO show The Leftovers, added that the show’s creator was a “great collaborator”.

As things stand, it seems like a second series of the show seems unlikely, with Lindelof  having previously said that he has no intention of making a second season of the series – though he added that he would not have an issue with HBO going ahead with a second season without his involvement.

And last month he claimed, “I would facilitate and embrace and do everything in my power to enable others to come forward and show their take on Watchmen.

“I hope there’s more Watchmen. I don’t think it should be me.”

So with Lindelof seemingly ruling himself out of a return – it looks like we might not be seeing King return as Angela in the future.

Find out what’s on with our TV Guide

All about Watchmen

Watchmen
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
