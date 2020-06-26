Watch the first trailer for Sky drama Little Birds based on erotic short stories

Move aside, 365 DNI, there’s a new erotic drama on the scene. And it stars Hugh Skinner (Yes, Will from W1A).

Advertisement

Inspired by the steamy short stories of Anais Nin, the new 1950s-set drama series from Sky kicks off in New York, following Lucy Savage (Atonement’s Juno Temple), a wealthy heiress who is “ready for love and marriage in exotic climes”. However, after meeting with stoic husband Hugo (Skinner), events spiral, eventually taking her to Tangier.

As Sky says: “What Lucy discovers is a world in flux, a country quivering on the cusp of independence, populated by a myriad of characters including a scandalous dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor who particularly captures Lucy’s imagination.”

As the first trailer for the show makes clear, this is no normal period drama, with viewers expecting a rather raunchy show, complete with whips, naked dancing and what looks like some aggressive gum-biting (here’s hoping they have some Bonjela handy).

“Little Birds is an utterly unique and original series. Today’s trailer demonstrates not only an astonishing visual ambition but also announces the series as an audacious signature piece in our portfolio,” said Sky’s director of drama Cameron Roach.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this experiential contemporary take on 1950s Tangier to our customers and leave them with a feeling of intrigue, and a desire to live their life their way!”

Alongside Skinner and Temple, Little Birds also features Nina Sosanya (Jess from Killing Eve), David Costabile (Gale from Breaking Bad), Raphael Acloque (24: Legacy), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Spanish star Rossy de Palma and Lebanese actress Yumna Marwan.

All episodes of Little Birds will be available on Sky and NOW TV from 4th August.

Little Birds is the latest drama from Sky, who’s slate of original programming include the critically-acclaimed crime thriller Gangs of London. After revealed to be the biggest original drama launch for Sky Atlantic of the past five years (with 2.23 million people watching the series premiere), the broadcaster has now greenlit a second series of the drama.

Advertisement

Little Birds is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV on 4th August. Check out our list of the best TV shows on NOW TV here, or if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.