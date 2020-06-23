I May Destroy You soundtrack – all the songs and music in season one
The music of Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You is a vital element to the series.
Michaela Coel’s powerful drama series I May Destroy You has rightly sparked questions conversations about the issue of sexual consent, which is raised and examined again and again throughout the series.
But the show’s soundtrack has also attracted attention, with its use of female artists and current songs that wouldn’t feel out of place in a London club right now (if they were open, at least) – none of the songs feel dated, which suits the modern, millennial lifestyle that central character Arabella (Coel) both lives and writes about in her novels.
Artists featured in the show’s soundtrack range from Little Simz (“Picture Perfect”) and Hardy Caprio (“Rapper”), to Sweet Female Attitude (“Flowers”) and Paigey Cakey (“Boogie”).
Read on for the songs and music featured in HBO/BBC drama I May Destroy You.
I May Destroy You season one songs
Picture Perfect by Little Simz
OMG by Sampa the Great
Malamente by ROSALÍA
Nightmares by Easy Life
Pull Up by Blanco
Something About Us by Daft Punk
Give Me Your Love by The Bricks
Rapper by Hardy Caprio
Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) by Young T & Bugsey
Scrappy by Wookie
Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude
Sunshine (Wookie Main Mix) by Gabrielle
Love Shy by Kristine Blond
Babycakes by 3 of a Kind
A Little Bit of Luck by DJ Luck & MC Neat
Girls Like Us by The B‐15 Project
Shesha by De Mthuda & Njelic
Memories by Kamikaze
Ye by Burna Boy
Lizard Street by Oscar Jerome
Keep on Rising by Per Ljungqvist & Donnie Dragon
Intro by Ria Boss
Cola by Arlo Parks
Mr. Sun (miss da sun) by Greentea Peng
How To Get By by April + Vista
Dreaming About You by The Blackbyrds
Beautiful Day by Tantsui
What’s It Like? by Oscar #Worldpeace
The I May Destroy You soundtrack can also be listened to on Spotify.
I May Destroy You originally aired on BBC One and can be watched as a boxset on BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.