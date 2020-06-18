New on Disney+ July 2020 – every new film and show release next month

Disney’s brand new streaming service has provided TV-lovers in the UK with more content to watch over the last few months, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep us all indoors.

After June saw the launch of Artemis Fowl and Maleficent 2, July is equally strong for Disney Plus, with a filmed performance of award-winning musical Hamilton, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, due to land on the platform.

If you’re not already a Disney Plus user, it’s easy to subscribe – you can subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 monthly.

Here’s everything coming to Disney Plus in July 2020.

Friday 3rd July

Frozen II

This 2019 sequel to blockbuster hit Frozen is set three years after the events of its predecessor and follows royal sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell), iceman Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) as they embark on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa’s powers. Featuring another set of catchy tunes, such as Into the Unknown, Frozen II is guaranteed to keep your kids entertainment for just under two hours.

Hamilton

Getty

Set to land on Disney Plus at the beginning of July, the Hamilton movie promises to bring the theatre to your living room. A filmed version of the original Broadway production, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical tells the story of America’s Founding Father – Alexander Hamilton.

Ice Age: Collision Course

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Friday 10th July

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 3)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 1)

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

Friday 17th July

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

This 2017 film is the fourth instalment in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, based on the Jeff Kinney books of the same name. The kids’ comedy follows Greg Heffley (Jason Drucker) as he’s forced to spend his summer on a road trip with his family.

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (Seasons 1-2)

Wild Chile (Season 1)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Friday 24th July

Rogue Trip

Presented by ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son, Mack Woodruff, Rogue Trip is a travel guide to regions not often to travelled to by tourists. The father-son travel trip documentary lands on Disney Plus on 24th July.

Wild Congo (Season 1)

Wild Sri Lanka (Season 1)

Friday 31st July

Muppets Now

A Disney Plus original series, Muppets Now reunites the gang as they distract Scooter from making his delivery deadlines. Full of surprise guest stars and various live animals, this six-part series shows the Muppets at their silliest.

27 Dresses

