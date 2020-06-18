First look at BBC and HBO drama Industry in new pictures

The BBC has released its first look images of upcoming drama Industry, made by production company Bad Wolf and starring Informer’s Nabhaan Rizwan and Deep State’s David Jonsson.

Set in the world of international finance, the eight-part series follows a group of ambitious twenty-somethings all competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a London investment bank.

According to the show’s synopsis, the graduates “immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.”

The show is the debut drama by writers Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, who will draw on their own experiences working in the world of finances – and just how far some of their peers were prepared to go to get ahead.

The full ensemble cast includes: Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) and Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans).

Industry was filmed in Cardiff and on location in London. It will air on the BBC and HBO this autumn. For more information about what’s on, visit our handy TV guide.