What are the Harlan Coben dramas on Netflix?

Netflix has numerous titles on offer for fans of crime drama, but one name in particular has been cropping up a lot lately: Harlan Coben.

The popular author has built a reputation on writing unpredictable murder mystery stories, some of which have recently been adapted into high-profile programming by the streaming service.

The Woods is the latest of these shows to become available and if it leaves you wanting more gripping intrigue then look no further: here’s your complete guide to Harlan Coben dramas on Netflix…

Safe

Safe was the first of Coben’s shows to debut on Netflix, landing on the service back in May 2018. Unlike the others, this series isn’t based on an existing novel but is instead an original creation for television.

Michael C Hall (Dexter) plays a surgeon whose wife has recently died of cancer, a devastating loss which puts a heavy strain on his relationship with his two daughters.

When one of them goes missing, he sets out on a desperate search to find her and uncovers shocking secrets along the way. Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) and Marc Warren (Van Der Valk) also star in this soapy drama, which prioritises entertainment value over gritty realism.

The Stranger

A more recent addition to the Netflix catalogue is The Stranger, which was a big hit in the UK when it was released in January of this year.

Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) plays the eponymous stranger, a mysterious woman who tells a man a powerful secret. His wife goes missing soon after, prompting the police to launch an investigation into who The Stranger really is.

Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders and Kadiff Kirwan co-star in this tense thriller based on Coben’s novel of the same name, which kept fans guessing until the very end…

The Woods

The Woods is the third Harlan Coben drama to land on Netflix and the second Polish original series to be produced by the streaming service.

Based on the 2007 novel of the same name, The Woods is about a man haunted by his missing sister, who mysteriously vanished under his watch 25 years ago and has never been seen since.

When evidence emerges that suggests she could still be alive, it sets him on a path to get answers that will dig up some secrets long thought to be buried…

The Woods is streaming now on Netflix