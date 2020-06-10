Meet the cast of reality TV drama Make Me Famous

Reggie Yates’ absorbing BBC drama about reality television and mental health focuses on Billy (Tom Brittney), a former reality TV contestant who can’t seem to shake off his playboy public persona.

Advertisement

Read on for everything for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Make Me Famous.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tom Brittney plays Billy

Who is Billy? A former contestant on “Love or Lust”, a constructed-reality dating show. One year on, Billy is still basking in the afterglow of his newfound fame, but he begins to struggle to break away from the “bad boy” and “heartbreaker” image that he created for himself on the show.

Where have I seen Tom Brittney before? The actor is best known for playing Will Davenport, the motor-cycling vicar in ITV’s period crime drama Grantchester. He’s also starred in Outlander (as Lieutenant Jeremy Foster), UnREAL, in the Einstein episode of the series Genius, and in Humans, The Five (as Ken), and The Syndicate.

Amanda Abbington plays Amanda

Who is Amanda? Amanda is Billy’s mother, who worries about her son and the impact that being on “Love or Lust” has had on him.

Where have I seen Amanda Abbington? In BBC One series Sherlock, the actress played Mary Watson (wife to Dr. John Watson, played by her now-former real-life husband). She’s also starred in the likes of Mr Selfridge (as Miss Mardle), Flack (as Alexa), Safe (as Sophie Mason), and Cuffs.

Emma Rigby plays Michelle

Who is Michelle? A former contestant on “Love or Lust”, she fell for Billy on the show, but he swiftly moved on to the next girl. She’s now one of the few former contestants to achieve lasting fame and financial success, with her own clothing line and magazine covers to her name. Despite Billy’s rejection, she still cares about him.

Where have I seen Emma Rigby before? Rigby found fame as Hannah Ashworth on Hollyoaks, before going on to star in the likes of Becoming Human (as Brandy), comedy Fresh Meat (as Rachel), Prisoners Wives, Bulletproof, Endeavour, and ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (as Anastasia/ the Red Queen).

Tilly Keeper plays Helen

Who is Helen? A contestant on “Love or Lust”, she appeared in the season after Billy and Michelle.

Where have I seen Tilly Keeper before? Keeper is best known for her role as Louise Mitchell on EastEnders.

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge plays Gary

Who is Gary? Billy’s brand manager, he’s constantly frustrated as Billy struggles to remember to post daily paid content updates on his social media.

Where have I seen Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge before? The actor is perhaps best known for his starring role as Jeremiah in the TV series Enterprice. He’s also starred in Guilt, Tracey Ullman’s Show, and in Aisling Bea’s comedy drama This Way Up.

Nina Sosanya plays Stephanie

Who is Stephanie? A producer on “Love or Lust”, she’s seen in flashbacks while interviewing Billy for the show.

Where have I seen Nina Sosanya before? Currently starring in BBC One’s new lockdown comedy Staged alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Sosanya is also known for her roles in the likes of Last Tango in Halifax (as Kate), Good Omens (as Sister Mary Loquacious), and recently in the BBC/HBO adaptation of His Dark Materials (as Elaine Parry).

She previously starred in the spoof Olympics comedy Twenty Twelve, W1A, Killing Eve (as Jess), and Love Actually (as Annie). She’s also starred in Women on the Verge, Silk (as Kate Brockman), and Marcella (as DCI Laura Porter).

Aiysha Hart plays Kelly

Who is Kelly? A producer on “Love or Lust”, Billy consistently flirts with her during his interview for the show – but he also reveals to her his more vulnerable, insecure side.

Where have I seen Aiyasha Hart before? Hart is best known for her roles in the film Honour (as Mona), Line of Duty (as Sam), and Keira Knightley film Colette (as Polaire). She plays Miriam Shepherd in A Discovery of Witches, and has starred in New Blood, Hope Gap, and the TV series Atlantis (as Ariadne).

Advertisement

Make Me Famous will be available to stream later this summer on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Guide