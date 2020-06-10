How did Monty from 13 Reasons Why die? His shock death in the finale explained and whether he’s alive

If you’re reading this you’ve probably already binged through 13 Reasons Why three (at least) and realised that while everyone focused on Bryce Walker’s death there was a far more shocking twist to come – Monty de la Cruz’s death. If you’re watching season four and have questions, scroll right down – we have answers.

Warning: Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3 and 4 ahead

The controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why returned for its third season with a new mystery – who killed Bryce Walker? – as well as dealing with issues like suicide, sexual assault and drug abuse. Season three introduces the whodunnit fairly early on as the main characters realise the jock is missing then dead.

13 Reasons Why’s ending revealed that Monty has been blamed for Bryce’s death. We say blamed as it turns out the teens we’ve grown to know and love have framed Monty after Zach injured Bryce in a fight breaking his arm and leg so when Alex pushed him into the river he was unable to save himself and drowned.

Ani created the web of lies that protects the group of teens pinning the murder on Monty who is already serving time in jail for the sexual assault he carried out on Tyler with a broom in season two. Ani fabricated a story to keep the real identity of the killer secret and, since Monty is in prison, he never gives an alibi to clear his name.

So we now know how Bryce died, but what about Monty’s death?

How did Monty die in 13 Reasons Why?

The show mainly focuses on villain Bryce’s death, which, to be honest, wasn’t too surprising as to the why. Bryce became one of the most hated characters after he raped Jess in season one as well as Hannah Baker making it on to one of her tapes. In season three he admits to raping several other women.

But the twist in season three centers not on Byrce, but Monty. At the end of season two viewers saw the jock sexually assault Tyler in the school toilets with a broom. In season three we soon realise that Monty hasn’t come to terms with his own sexuality, using homophobic language and bullying others to hide his confusion.

In the latest season, Tyler finally comes forward and reports the assault to the police. Monty is arrested on charges of sexual assault and the last time we see him he’s being taken away to prison.

Later, when Ani tells Deputy Standall that Monty is Bryce’s killer he informs her that Monty has been found dead. “Montgomery De La Cruz was killed in his jail cell just hours ago,” he tells her. His death isn’t shown, nor his body, so it’s unclear what happened, though it is thought that a fellow prisoner killed him.

In the final episode, Monty’s boyfriend confronts Ani letting her know that he’s on to her and he knows her story was all a lie – he is Monty’s alibi as they were together that night.

Who killed Monty?

We finally get our answer in 13 Reasons Why season four.

Warning: Spoilers for season four below

Monty was sent to prison after assaulting Tyler with a broom in season two. Clay is later told by Monty – the hallucination not the real person! – that when the other prisoners found out that Monty was a “child rapist”, he was attacked with a shiv, bled out, and died as a result.

In season four, Clay sees visions of Monty as he struggles with his guilt – this is how we learn what happened to Monty.

Is Monty gay?

Yes, while it wasn’t implicit in the previous seasons we see Monty struggle with his identity and status as a jock and his sexuality. He lashes out at fellow students to cover up his own feelings even going so far as to sexually assault Tyler.

In season three we learn a bit more about Monty’s backstory, finding out that his dad is very homophobic and beats him up.

At Bryce’s house party before his death, Monty has his first sexual experience with a man called Winston, another student. Later, he beats up Winston just for speaking to him in front of other students as he’s still in the closet.

Despite the rocky start the pair reunite and rekindle the romance and sleep together on the night Bryce was killed.

Fans were quick to point out the clues the writers left as to Monty’s sexuality.

“Monty‘s sexuality doesn’t come as a surprise for me tbh. He mentions gay people every two seconds, he’s basically obsessed. It was clear that there was something else hidden there,” one tweeted.

the #13ReasonsWhy fandom finding out monty is secretly gay pic.twitter.com/Ygj4Rb2Cjr — love, nate ????????️‍???? (@snowfIakeboy) August 23, 2019

Others didn’t quite believe Monty is dead.

currently trying to figure out how monty faked his death since we never actually saw it happen and i’m not believing shit until we see a body #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/4aLWqzNH4V — love, nate ????????️‍???? (@snowfIakeboy) August 25, 2019

Will Winston reveal the truth?

Season three leaves us with a few questions, will Winston speak to the police? Will Ani be caught out in her lies? Will Alex go down for Bryce’s murder?

Now we have season four keep reading for spoilers on what happens.

Is Monty alive?

If you’re watching season four and don’t mind finding out then keep reading otherwise look away now. Look away!

Season four opens up with Clay hallucinating and seeing Monty, at first it’s not quite clear if Monty is still around due to the way the hallucinations are filmed. We can reassure you that Monty is dead.

While Clay does get phone calls from Monty’s phone that turns out to be a prank played on him by the football team…

We’ve broken down the whole mystery over who keeps calling Clay, but the gist is the team are mad at Clay for picking a fight with them early on in the season – he sees them wearing Bryce’s number in tribute and freaks out. To get revenge they call him using an app that lets them use Monty’s phone. They all call him teasing him and making him believe they know about the secret he’s keeping – really they’re just winding him up. It all ends on the football field as Clay finds a dummy covered in paint, but in his distress, he thinks it’s Monty bleeding.

We see what Clay sees, but it’s all part of the prank and the team is troubled by Clay’s reaction. Diego clocks there’s more going on and starts to investigate…

13 Reasons Why seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.