Meet the cast of BBC One Windrush drama Sitting in Limbo

The terrible experience of a Windrush victim has been made into a powerful feature film to be shown in a prime time slot on BBC One.

Advertisement

Sitting in Limbo tells the true story of Anthony Bryan, a man who had lived in London for more than 50 years when the Home Office began investigating him and threatening deportation.

The events that followed put himself and his family under huge amounts of distress, confusion and anger, as they fought desperately to keep him in the United Kingdom.

The Windrush scandal came to public attention in 2018, leading to the resignation of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, but not before at least 83 people were wrongly deported.

Here is the cast of BBC One’s Sitting in Limbo…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Patrick Robinson plays Anthony Bryan

Who is Anthony Bryan? Sitting in Limbo tells the true story of Anthony Bryan, who was born in Jamaica but immigrated to the UK to be with his mother as a young boy and has lived in London for more than 50 years. He has built a loving family here and has worked for many years in a care home, until his job is suddenly taken away following a letter from the Home Office.

The government claims they lack evidence that he is legally allowed to remain in the UK, plunging him into a living nightmare as he faces interrogation, detainment and the threat of permanent deportation. He is one of many victims of the Windrush scandal, which saw Caribbean immigrants wrongly targeted by immigration enforcement.

What else has Patrick Robinson been in? Robinson played the role of DC Jacob Banks in ITV cop drama The Bill and consultant Martin ‘Ash’ Ashford in the long-running medical drama Casualty. Earlier this year, he appeared in Dawn French comedy-drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

Nadine Marshall plays Janet

Who is Janet? Janet is Anthony’s partner who is horrified and outraged to see him targeted completely unjustly. She stands by him throughout the painful saga and helps him to build his case against the government.

What else has Nadine Marshall been in? Marshall’s previous roles include Steph Norton on Waterloo Road, DI Palmer in Channel 4 drama National Treasure and most recently DS Shola O’Halloran in Sky Atlantic’s Save Me.

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays Eileen

Who is Eileen? Eileen is Anthony’s daughter, who has two kids and works for a supermarket. She comes to her father’s aid when he is wrongly targeted by immigration enforcement.

What else has Pippa Bennett-Warner been in? Bennett-Warner has recently appeared in several major television shows including ITV Encore’s Harlots, Rupert Grint comedy Sick Note and Sky Atlantic mega-hit Gangs of London.

CJ Beckford plays Gary

Who is Gary? Gary is Anthony’s son who helps him in building his case to remain in the UK and tries to offer support as a listening ear.

What else has CJ Beckford been in? Beckford is a theatre actor who has recently made screen appearances in ITV’s Victoria and BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Florisa Kamara plays Lateesha

Who is Lateesha? Lateesha is one of Anthony’s granddaughters.

What else has Florisa Kamara been in? Kamara plays Pike’s daughter in Sky One drama Bulletproof starring Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke.

Andrew Dennis plays Barrington

Who is Barrington? Barrington is one of Anthony’s close friends and has been for many years. They often go to football matches, music gigs and pubs together and are avid supporters of Tottenham Hotspurs.

What else has Andrew Dennis been in? Dennis has been involved in numerous stage productions including One Man Two Guvnors and Of Mice and Men.

Jay Simpson plays Trevor

Who is Trevor? Trevor is another of Anthony’s childhood friends. He and Barrington try to offer their support to his family during his harrowing experience at the hands of immigration enforcement.

What else has Jay Simpson been in? Simpson played Sergeant Brooke in Foyle’s War and has gone on to later roles in Sheridan Smith’s Mrs Biggs, Peter Kay’s Cradle to Grave and Jason Momoa’s Frontier.

Leo Wringer plays Thaddeus

Who is Thaddeus? Thaddeus is another man being wrongfully investigated by immigration enforcement, who Anthony meets and forms a bond with.

What else has Leo Wringer been in? Wringer played Gabriel in BBC One drama The Moonstone.

Sarah Woodward plays Rhona

Who is Rhona? Rhona is a government employee investigating Anthony’s case.

What else has Sarah Woodward been in? Woodward recently appeared as Clemency Ardingly in Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse.

Advertisement

Sitting in Limbo airs at 8:30pm on BBC One on Monday 8th June. If you’re looking for more to watch, check our our TV Guide.