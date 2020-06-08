13 Reasons Why season 4 soundtrack

Season four of 13 Reasons Why landed on Netflix last week, bringing with it another season of indie tunes and popular hits.

From lesser-known songs by Lean, St Vincent and James Blake to Lindsey Buckingham and Gordon Lightfoot, season four’s soundtrack is the perfect mix of upbeat and chilled hits to match the show’s atmosphere.

We’ve compiled a list of all the songs played throughout season four, and if you want the full collection, you can find the soundtracks of the previous series below.

13 Reasons Why soundtrack for season 4

Episode 1 – Winter Break

‘Heatwave’ – Lean

Played as Jessica and the group prepare Justin’s Welcome Home party.

‘For a While’ – Fenne Lily

This Fenne Lily track is playing while Jessica and Justin chat at the end of his party.

‘XYZ’ – Flasher

Plays at the Future Fair.

‘Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea’ – MISSIO

This track plays as Alex and Zach walk along the rooftop.

‘Harm’ – IO Echo

This plays during Clay’s journey home from therapy.

‘Fear The Future’ – St. Vincent

Plays during episode one’s ending credits.

Episode 2 – College Tour

‘STRANGE DAYS’ – HEALTH

This disorientating tune plays while Clay and Justin walk to school.

‘Not My Story’ – Cable Ties

Plays when Clay and Zach skip the college tour to attend a fraternity party.

‘The Breath of Light (Chris Liebing Burn Slow Remix)’ – Lost Under Heaven

Plays as Winston and Alex talk on the college campus tour.

‘Noise of the Void’ – Drab Majesty

Heard playing while Zach talks to Chloe on the stairs.

‘Behave’ – Summer Cannibals

Plays during episode two’s credits.

Episode 3 – Valentine’s Day

‘Princess Diamond (Feat. Kelsey Bulkin)’ – Kero Uno, Kelsey Bulkin

Plays during the HO meeting.

‘Batgirl’ – Kahikko, Kantola

Playing as Ani and Clay walk into the Valentine’s Day dance.

‘Can’t Stop Your Lovin” – Poolside, Panama

The song playing when Tony and Tyler DJ the dance.

‘I’ll Come Too’ – James Blake

Plays as Clay and Ani talk and slow dance.

‘All Da Way’ – Allday

Playing as Clay receives a phone call from Monty’s phone at the dance.

Maybe in the Summer – SASSY 09

Plays as Justin attempts to stop Zach from returning to the dance.

‘Losing It’ – FISHER

Playing as Tyler leaves the dance after answering a mysterious phone call.

‘Maze’ – Juice WRLD

Plays as Clay walks back into the dance, covered in fake blood.

‘Riding’ – Eskimo

Plays during episode three’s credits.

Episode 4 – Senior Camping Trip

‘I See the White’ – Jess Williamson

Plays while Jessica returns home to chat to Ani.

Episode 5 – House Party

‘Better That Way’ – Tusks

Plays at Monet’s, as Jessica talks to Justin.

‘The Way it Goes’ – Sneaks

Plays during the party.

‘Tiny Dancer’ – Elton John

Clay and Zach sing this at the party.

‘Shake That (Wiggle Wiggle)’ – Like Son

Plays while Clay talks to Valerie.

‘I Was A Widow’ – SASMI, Dustin Payseur

Plays as Clay and Valerie have sex.

‘Under The Moon’ – 070 Shake

Plays as Tony fights in the ring.

‘why me’ – LoneMoon

Plays as Jessica and Justin talk in the kitchen.

‘Shimmy (feat. Blackillac)’ – MISSIO, Blackillac

Plays as Clay is confronted by Valerie’s boyfriend.

‘My Body’ – Young the Giant

Plays as Zach and Clay are speeding.

Episode 6 – Thursday

‘Today I’ll Have You Around’ – Florist

Starts playing when the active shooter drill comes to an end.

‘Melt The Guns’ – XTC

Plays during the ending credits.

Episode 7 – College Interview

No songs.

Episode 8 – Acceptance/Rejection

‘2020′ – Maserati

Played at the beginning of the episode, during Clay’s 2060 dream.

‘Black and White’ – Parquet Courts

Plays as Zach and Alex destroy the school.

‘The Modern World’ – The Jam

Plays during the school walk-out protest.

‘Sundown’ – Gordon Lightfoot

Plays during the ending credits.

Episode 9 – Prom

‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ – Frankie Valli

Ani sings this song to Jessica as she asks her to prom.

‘Love Me Like the World is Ending’ – Ben Lee

Plays while Charlie asks Alex to prom.

‘You’re Not Good Enough’ – Blood Orange

Plays as Clay gets ready for prom.

‘Lick in Heaven’ – Jessy Lanza

Plays as Diego speaks to Jessica and Ani.

‘Banana Ripple’ – Junior Boys

Plays as Clay, Alex and Charlie arrive at prom.

‘Over Here’ – Mk.gee

Plays when Tony and Caleb sit next to Clay at prom.

‘The Good Side’ – Troye Sivan

Playing as Winston dances with an imaginary Monty.

‘Would You?’ – Richard Swift

Alex and Charlie’s first dance together as prom kings.

‘Carry On’ – Tkay Maidza, Killer Mike

Everyone starts dancing to this song.

‘Best Part (feat. H.E.R) – Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.

Plays as Jessica and Justin dance together.

‘Give Yourself A Try’ – The 1975

Clay asks his mum to dance to this song.

‘True Feeling’ – Galantis

The final song to play at prom.

Episode 10 – Graduation

‘The Shape of a Storm’ – Damien Jurado

Plays as Tony returns home to find Caleb video-calling his dad.

‘Salesman At The Day Of The Parade’ – Rogue Wave

Plays as Clay walks through school.

‘Half Gate’ – Grizzly Bear

Plays whilst Justin’s friends sit in the waiting room at the hospital.

‘Washing Of The Water’ – Peter Gabriel

Plays as we see everyone visiting Justin.

‘Believe’ – Amen Dunes

Plays as Clay talks to Justin in hospital.

‘Unbelievers’ – Vampire Weekend

Plays as graduation ends.

‘On the Floor’ – Perfume Genius

Plays as graduation.

‘Here Comes a Regular’ – The Replacements

Plays as the group bury Hannah Baker’s tapes

‘Take Care’ – Beach House

Plays as Clay looks out at the town after burying the tapes.

‘Half Light II (No Celebration)’ – Arcade Fire

Plays as Clay packs for college.

‘Trouble’ – Lindsey Buckingham

The ending credits.

You can access the full playlist for season four of 13 Reasons Why on Spotify.

13 Reasons Why official soundtrack for season 3

‘Teeth’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer

‘Die A Little’ – Yungblud

‘Fuck, I’m Lonely’ – Lauv, featuring Anne-Marie

‘Swim Home’ – Cautious Clay

‘Another Summer Night Without You’ – Alexander 23

‘Miss U’ – Charli XCX

‘Favorite Drug’ – Daydream Masi

‘Keeping It In The Dark’ – Daya

‘Young Forever’ – Jr Jr

‘All That’ – Drama Relax, featuring Jeremih

‘This Baby Don’t Cry’ – K Flay

‘Walk Forever By My Side’ – Twin Shadow

‘Slaves Of Fear’ – HEALTH

‘All Your Life’ – Angelo De Augustine

‘Culture’ – Hembree

‘Still Want To Be Here’ – Frightened Rabbit

‘Ordinary World’ – Eskmo, featuring White Sea

You can buy the 13 Reasons Why season 3 official soundtrack now.

13 Reasons Why season 3 music episode by episode

13 Reasons Why episode 1

New Order – Regret

Ani rides to school and sees Clay being taken by the police.

Wolf Parade – Incantation

Zach, Justin and Monty are talking on the football field.

The Clash – Straight to Hell

Clay shows Ani around the school on his unique tour.

The Decemberists – Severed [official soundtack]

Zach tries to call Bryce, Monty is caught by police.

13 Reasons Why episode 2

Beabadoobee – Tired

Chloe and Zach talk about her being pregnant.

Perfume Genius – The Other Side

Chloe gets an abortion.

Publicist UK – Slow Dancing to the Bitter Earth

End credits. Bryce’s body is found.

13 Reasons Why episode 3

John and the Volta – Paralized

Ceremony – Exit Fears

Alice Boman – Heartbeat

Jacuzzi Boys – Boys Like Blood

Tony and Alex watch Tyler boxing.

Karen O and Danger Mouse – Woman

Jessica kisses Justin then has sex with Alex.

K. Flay – This Baby Don’t Cry [official soundtrack]

Justin and Jessica have sex.

Malaga – Girls Names

Tony sits in his car. End of episode.

David Bowie – Valentine’s Day

End credits

13 Reasons Why episode 4

TR/ST – ‘Colossal

Tyler sees Monty at school.

R.E.M. – Sweetness Follows

Clay gives Ani a bike as a gift

A Place To Bury Strangers – Never Coming Back (Trentemøller Remix)

Justin and Alex sit in the police car. End credits.

13 Reasons Why episode 5

The Cure – A Forest

Opening scene. Alex sits in the police car. Tyler takes photos.

Cable Ties – Tell Them Where To Go

This song places when Alex is at the gym, training with Zach.

Daydream Masi – Favourite Drug

Bryce and Monty arrive at the party. [official soundtrack]

Sir Sly – &Run

Alex arrives to meet Bryce at the party.

LCD Soundsystem – No Love Lost

Bryce and Alex break into the house only to find out it’s the wrong one.

Phoebe Bridgers – Funeral

Clay and Justin talk in their room.

Hüsker Dü – Something I Learned Today

Ani finds Tony’s car. End credits.

13 Reasons Why episode 6

Low – Dancing and Blood

Opening scene. Tony speaks to Deputy Standall. Cuts to Bryce’s funeral.

Ride – Sennen

End of the episode. Clay returns home and tells his parents he loves them.

Mitski – Remember My Name

End credits.

13 Reasons Why episode 7

The Midnight – Lost Boy

Clay and Ani talk about their favourite characters.

Alexander 23 – Another Summer Night Without You

Clay and Ani measure each other for their cosplay costumes. [Official soundtrack]

Health – Slaves Of Fear

Clay finds Ani in his room. End credits. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 8

Bauhaus – Dark Entries

Clay finds Justin’s pills in a shaving cream can. End credits.

13 Reasons Why episode 9

Chromeo – Bad Decision

Zach and Justin throw grapes in the bin.

Hembree – Culture

Justin sells drugs while working at Monet’s [Official soundtrack]

Nothing But Thieves – Forever & Ever More

The football game.

Twin Shadow – Walk Forever By My Side

Justin cries in his room after his talk with Bryce. [Official soundtrack]

Yungblud – Die A Little

End credits. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 10

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon (Transformed)

Bryce asks Tony to listen to his tape

Cautious Clay – Swim Home

Jess visits Monet’s to speak to Justin. [Official soundtrack]

Jr Jr – Young Forever

Ani and Clay speak at school about the Homecoming dance. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 11

FIDLAR – Flake

Jessica and Justin kiss in a closet at school.

5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth

Alex boxes, his dad stops him. [Official soundtrack]

Sleater-Kinney – Bad Dance

Jessica and the group run onto the football field.

Interpol – Party’s Over

Clay asks Tony to help him disappear. End credits.

13 Reasons Why episode 12

These New Puritans – Into The Fire

This song plays over a montage of Clay in jail, Justin doing drugs, Tony drinking and Monty being arrested.

13 Reasons Why episode 13

The Moth & The Flame – The New Great Depression

Monty’s dad visits him in jail.

Charli XCX – Miss U

Tony arrives at the gym. [Official soundtrack]

Angelo De Augustine – All Your Life

Tyler shows Alex the pictures he took of his bruises. [Official soundtrack]

Chelsea Wolfe – Survive

Alex drives Jessica home after he pushed Bryce into the river.

Frightened Rabbit – Still Want To Be Here

Alex’s dad burns his clothes and Tony speaks to his family on Skype. [Official soundtrack]

R.E.M. – Find The River

Everyone looks at Tyler’s photos on the wall at Monet’s.

Eskmo ft. White Sea – ‘Ordinary World’ (Duran Duran cover)

End credits. After Justin, Clay and Jessica visit Monet’s. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why season 2 soundtrack

‘Back To You’ – Selena Gomez

‘lovely (with Khalid)’ – Billie Eilish, Khalid

‘Start Again (feat. Logic)’ – Logic

‘Falling Skies (feat. Charlotte Lawrence) – Charlotte Lawrence

‘The Night We Met (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – Lord Huron

‘Tangled Up’ – Parade of Lights

‘Time’ – Colouring

‘My Kind Of Love’ – Leon Else

‘Your Love’ – HAERTS

‘Love Vigilantes’ – New Order

‘The Killing Moon’ – Echo & the Bunnyman

‘Promise Not To Fall’ – Human Touch

‘Sanctify’ – Years & Years

‘Tin Pan Boy’ – Selena Gomez

‘Souvenir’ – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

‘Watch Me Bleed’ – Tears For Fears

‘Cities In Dust’ – Siouxsie and the Banshees

‘Of Lacking Spectacle’ – Gus Dapperton

‘Falling (In Dreams) – Telekinesis

‘Strength’ – The Alarm

13 Reasons Why season 1 soundtrack

‘Only You’ – Selena Gomez

‘Kill Em with Kindness (acoustic)’ – Selena Gomez

‘Bored’ – Billie Eilish

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ – Joy Division

‘Into the Black’ – Chromatics

‘The Night We Met’ – Lord Huron

‘A 1000 Times’ – Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam

‘The Killing Moon’ – Roman Remains

‘High’ – Sir Sly

‘Cool Blue’ – The Japanese House

‘Fascination Street’ – The Cure

‘The Walls Came Down’ – The Call

‘The Stand’ – The Alarm

13 Reasons Why season 1-4 are on Netflix now.