Succession seasons 1 and 2 are returning to Sky TV and on-demand

The critically acclaimed show about a filthy rich family is back by popular demand

Succession

Succession fans rejoice – for those itching to relive the explosive season two finale, you can now go back and watch the entire boxset on Sky TV and NOW TV.

Succession is back on both platforms due to popular demand, so whether you’ve never even heard of Waystar Royco, or else you’re looking to re-familiarise yourself with the series before season three, you can binge-watch seasons one and two from Monday 8th June.

The Emmy-winning show focuses on the Roy family, a deeply dysfunctional and privileged family headed up by patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), a media mogul and billionaire whose impending retirement from the family business results in a battle for succession between his spoilt adult children.

Alongside Cox, the cast includes Kieran Culkin (as Roman Roy), Sarah Snook (as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy), Jeremy Strong (as Kendall Roy), and Matthew Macfadyen (as Tom Wambsgans, Shiv’s bumbling husband).

After hearing Logan's plan to expand in to local TV, Kendall begins to plot a vote of no confidence against his father. Greg drives his ornery grandfather Ewan from Canada to New York for a Thanksgiving reunion with Logan. Tom grows increasingly concerned about the terms of his prenuptial agreement with Shiv, and recruits Greg for a clandestine task. The family is surprised by Connor's choice of date at Thanksgiving dinner.

Succession will be available to all Sky, Sky On-Demand and NOWTV customers as a boxset from 8 June 2020.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Succession

Succession
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
