When is Blood and Water season two on Netflix?

Fan of twist-loaded mysteries, burgundy blazers and South African on-demand dramas? Then you probably enjoyed your binge of hit Netflix teen series Blood and Water.

Landing in May 2020, the first season followed Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata), a teen forced to infiltrate a school to search for her missing sister.

However, (spoilers incoming!) the story was left on a cliffhanger during the final episode, with Puleng revealing to fellow pupil Fikile the two are secret sisters.

Will the Netflix show be back? Here’s all you need to know.

Blood and Water season 2 release date: When is it out on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be a second season of Blood and Water.

However, it may be too soon to tell if the streaming giant will recommission the drama – it usually announces renewals several months after a first season airs. But it could be a good sign that Queen Sono, Netflix’s only other drama from South Africa, has been renewed for a second season.

Blood and Water season 2 cast: Who will return?

With a second run not yet greenlit, there’s no telling exactly who will remain part of the Blood and Water cast – or when auditions might open for future episodes.

However, due to the open-ended nature of season one, it’s likely most of the central characters will return.

The Blood and Water cast includes:

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo

Khosi Ngema as Fikile Bhele

Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo

Thabang Molaba as Karabo Molapo / ‘KB’

Arno Greef as Chris Ackerman

Dillon Windvogel as Wade Daniels

Cindy Mahlangu as Zama

Natasha Thahane as Wendy Dlamini

Blood and Water season 2 episodes: What will happen next?

Although not yet commissioned, it’s likely a second season would tackle the show’s central cliffhanger: will Fikile accept Puleng as her sister?

New episodes are likely to follow their new relationship, alongside the complicated love lives of the central characters. For instance, will Mark and Zama agree to form a throuple with Chris? And will Puleng finally form a romantic bond with either KB or Wade?

And then there’s the question of Wendy. In the final episode, we see her report details of a teacher-student affair to local news. How will the school – and its students – deal with this new scandal?

Where is Blood & Water filmed?

Blood & Water is only the second show from Africa that Netflix has commissioned, being set at the fictional Parkhurst school in Cape Town.

“Great stories are universal, so we expect this gripping teen drama, with its view on contemporary high-school life, to appeal to young adults from South Africa, as well as the rest of the world,” said Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl.

Click here for our full guide to Blood & Water filming locations.

Is Blood & Water based on a true story?

Though the series is not officially based on a true story, it does bear a striking similarity to the story of a real-life Cape Town resident who was separated from her twin sister at birth.

In 2015, Miché Solomon, a student at Zwaanswyk High School, was shocked when a new pupil, Cassidy Nurse, arrived at the school who looked almost exactly like her.

Follow the link for more on the Blood & Water true story.

