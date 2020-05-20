Meet the cast of Blood and Water on Netflix

Netflix has added yet another new teen drama series to its ever expanding roster – with South African series Blood and Water the latest to arrive on the platform.

The mystery series, which follows a girl who’s search for her missing sister leads her to infiltrate a school, landed on Netflix today (Wednesday 20th May).

Here’s everything you need to know about the main cast and characters…

Ama Qamata plays Puleng Khumalo

Who is Puleng Khumalo? The lead character in the series, Puleng is a teenager who moves to Parkhurst College because she has been led to believe that a student there is her sister – from whom she was separated at birth.

What else has Ama Qamata been in? Qamata takes on her first screen role in Blood and Water – one of many members of the young cast to be making their debut in the series.

Khosi Ngema plays Fikile Bhele

Who is Fikile Bhele? Fikile is the star student at Parkhurst College and is expected to become head girl. If Puleng’s suspicions are correct, she is also the long lost sister of Pankhurst’s new pupil.

What else has Khosi Ngema been in? Like Qamata, Ngema is a new presence on screen – with Blood and Water representing the first television role of her career.

Gail Mabalane plays Thandeka Khumalo

Who is Thandeka Khumalo? Thandeka is Puleng’s mother, and is eager to find her long lost older daughter – who may well be Fikile.

What else has Gail Mabalane been in? Mabalane is an established actress in South Africa, with previous credits having included series such as The Imposter and upcoming action thriller film Indemnity.

Thabang Molaba plays Karabo Molapo / ‘KB’

Who is Karabo Molapo? Karabo, who goes by KB is one of Fikile’s best friends at Parkhurst and quickly becomes Puleng’s love interest – he is also an aspiring rapper.

What else has Thabang Molaba been in? Molaba is another actor to be making his screen debut in the series, with no previous major credits to his name.

Dillon Windvogel plays Wade Daniels

Who is Wade Daniels? Wade is another pupil at Parkhurst – and is the son of the school’s headmaster. He develops a crush on Puleng and is also a talented photographer.

What else has Dillon Windvogel been in? Like many of his cast-mates, Windvogel is appearing in his first major TV series.

Arno Greef plays Chris Ackerman

Who is Chris Ackerman? Chris is another friend of Fikile, and is the resident jock at Parkhurst as well as a successful swimmer. He is pansexual, and is variously in relationships with Zama (played by Cindy Mahlangu) and Mark (Duane Williams).

What else has Arno Greef been in? This is Greef’s most major role to date – but he has previously appeared in some local South African productions including TV movies Desember and Playboyz.

Ryle De Morny plays Chad Morgan

Who is Chad Morgan? The school’s swimming coach, Chad is secretly having an affair with Fikile.

What else has Ryle De Morny been in? Although this is De Morny’s first acting role he has appeared on screen before as a TV presenter in South Africa.

Greteli Fincham plays Reece Van Rensburg

Who is Reece Van Rensburg? Reece is another member of Fikile’s close friendship group and also earns money by dealing drugs at the school.

What else has Greteli Fincham been in? Fincham has previously appeared in another South African drama, Alles Malan, which focuses on the day to day life of a fun-loving Afrikaans family.

Getmore Sithole plays Julius Khumalo

Who is Julius Khumalo? Puleng’s father, Julius has many secrets that may come to light during the series.

What else has Getmore Sithole been in? Sithole has picked up a range of credits in South Africa – most prominently as D’Souza in drama Liberty, while he also appeared in two episode of ITV drama Wild at Heart.

Odwa Gwanya plays Siya Khumalo

Who is Siya Khumalo? Siya is Puleng’s younger brother.

What else has Odwa Gwanya been in? Gwanya’s only other role up to this point was in the 2019 film Bhai’s Cafe, in which he played a street orphan.

Mekaila Mathys plays Tahira Kahn

Who is Tahira Kahn? Tahira is Fikile’s rival in the race to become head girl at Parkhurst and is one of the smartest students at the school.

What else has Mekaila Mathys been in? Mathys previously appeared as 8-Ball in the South African series Dominion and has also had roles on TV shows Deep State and danZ!.

Natasha Thahane plays Wendy Dlamini

Who is Wendy Dlamini? Wendy is determined to stop Fikile from becoming the head girl, and is head of the school magazine at Parkhurst College.

What else has Natasha Thahane been in? Thahane is slightly more experienced that some of her castmates on the show, having previously appeared on South African series The Queen and Lockdown.

Sandi Schultz plays Nicole Daniels

Who is Nicole Daniels? Nicole is Parkhurst’s headmistress and Wade’s mother.

What else has Sandi Schultz been in? Schultz has previously starred in a range of shows in South Africa including Trackers, and Die Spreeus as well as US drama City of Angels.

Blood and Water is streaming now on Netflix