Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Drama
  5. When is The A Word series 3 on TV?

When is The A Word series 3 on TV?

The popular series about a young boy living with autism will be back on our screens this spring

The A Word cast

The third series of The A Word, penned by award-winning screenwriter Peter Bowker, started filming last May in the Lake District and Manchester and is now ready to hit our screens.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know…

When is The A Word back for series 3?

CONFIRMED: The A Word will air from Tuesday 5th May at 9pm on BBC One.

What will happen in The A Word series 3?

A lot has changed for the Hughes family as we join them two years on. Joe is now 10 and dividing his time between his mum Alison and dad Paul, who are divorced and living 100 miles apart.

Writer Peter Bowker says: “It is a joy to be revisiting the world of The A Word, to move the story of the Hughes family on, and to have the opportunity to expand our celebration and examination of diversity and humanity in all its myriad forms.”

Who’s in the cast for the new series?

The A Word s3

Many of the original cast will be returning including Max Vento as Joe, Lee Ingleby as Joe’s dad Paul, Morven Christie as his mum Alison and Christopher Eccleston as Joe’s grandfather Maurice.

Also returning are Greg McHugh as Alison’s brother Eddie, and Molly Wright as Joe’s half sister Rebecca – who has just found out she is pregnant. Pooky Quesnel is back as Louise and Leon Harrop plays Ralph.

Advertisement

Joining the cast in series three is ex-Coronation Street favourite Julie Hesmondhalgh, plus Sarah Gordy (Call the Midwife) and David Gyasi (Troy: Fall of a City.

Tags

All about The A Word

Doctor who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker delivers special social distancing message from lockdown

Doctor Who - Rose

Russell T Davies reveals Doctor Who deleted scene that was a "proper loss"

Bridgerton Simon and Daphne

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now

Doctor Who: Rose

Doctor Who: Revisiting Rose 15 years later