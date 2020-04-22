Accessibility Links

Quiz becomes biggest TV drama of the year so far

The drama about an infamous television scandal lived up to the hype

LEFTBANK PICTURES FOR ITV QUIZ MATTHEW MACFADYEN,SIAN CLIFFORD,MICHAEL SHEEN AND HELEN MCCRORY STAR. EPISODE 2 Pictured: MATTHEW MACFADYEN as Charles Ingram,SIAN CLIFFORD as Diana Ingram and MICHAEL SHEEN as Chris Tarrant. This image is the copyright of Leftbank Pictures and is only to be used in relation to QUIZ.

ITV’s Quiz has become the biggest TV drama of the year so far, according to figures revealed by the broadcaster.

The three-part series premiered on 13th April and recreated the events of the so-called “coughing major” scandal, a true story that rocked Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back in 2001.

The number of people who tuned in to watch the first episode, either live on ITV or within 7 days later via a recording, reached a whooping total of 9 million.

Another 1.1 million watched a repeat of the series opener later that same night, pushing the total audience past 10 million, making Quiz the biggest TV drama of the year so far.

The series found particular success among young people aged 16-34, who made up 1.5 million of the audience, the highest rating among this age group since series five of Line of Duty.

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford in the lead roles as Charles and Diana Ingram, but it was Michael Sheen’s performance as Chris Tarrant that really lit up social media.

James Graham wrote the television series, which is based on his successful play of the same name.

Quiz is available now on ITV Player. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

